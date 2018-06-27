Three of the biggest names in late night television joined forces on Tuesday to hit back at President Donald Trump.

In a moment of harmony, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien put aside their own ratings wars for a biting skit that kicked off both NBC’s The Tonight Show and CBS’ The Late Show.

Their Avengers-style team-up came after the president attacked both Fallon and Colbert during a political rally in South Carolina on Monday, where he called Fallon a “lost soul” and Colbert a “lowlife.”

“I mean, honestly — are these people funny?” Trump, 72, asked his loyal crowd of supporters. “And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble. But there’s no talent. They’re not talented people. Johnny Carson was talented.”

It didn’t appear Fallon, 43, or Colbert, 54, were that hurt by the president’s digs, however.

In Tuesday’s skit, both repeated Trump’s insults as a badge of honor — Fallon greeting Colbert in a video call with an enthusiastic “Hey lowlife!” and the latter responding with his own “Hey lost soul!”

Soon O’Brien got in on the fun, with Colbert conferencing him in after joking that Trump must be thinking of the TBS host with his “lowlife, no talent, lost souls”-jab.

“Donald Trump? The real estate guy who sells steaks? He’s president?” O’Brien teased, learning from his pals that the gig wasn’t exactly going smoothly for Trump. “Give him time, okay? And remember — please be civil. If we’re not careful, this thing could get ugly.”

Wrapping up, Colbert and Fallon confirmed their plans to grab lunch at— where else? — the Red Hen, the Virginia eatery that made headlines when its owner asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave over the weekend.

Jimmy Fallon and Donald Trump Walter McBride/WireImage; Win McNamee/Getty

While Colbert has long been an outspoken critic against some of Trump’s policies, Fallon only recently became the target his attacks after expressing regret about an infamously lighthearted interview he had with the then-presidential candidate in 2016 — a chat critics slammed for humanizing Trump after the host playfully toussled the businessman’s hair.

Trump fired back on Twitter Sunday, calling the Saturday Night Live alum “whimpering” and telling him to “be a man.”

Fallon responded in his own way hours later, making a donation to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a Texas-based nonprofit agency that provides free or low-cost legal aid to immigrants and refugees.

The father of two then brought up their exchange during his Monday night monologue, addressing First Lady Melania Trump and her anti-bullying campaign by hinting, as many have done before him, that her husband might be the biggest bully of all.

“As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter,” Fallon said. “So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

“That’s real. It’s crazy,” Fallon added. “The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players.”

