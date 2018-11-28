Watch Jimmy Fallon Sing Elvis Presley's 'Jailhouse Rock' as Donald Trump: 'Thank Me Very Much'

Comedian Jimmy Fallon just impersonated President Donald Trump impersonating music legend Elvis Presley.

At a rally in Presley’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, on Monday, Trump claimed that when he was younger, people used to tell him he resembled the “Love Me Tender” crooner.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon took that idea and ran with it — performing a parody of “Jailhouse Rock” as though he were Trump trying out an Elvis imitation. The bit served as a musical review of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Thank you, ladies and gentleman. Thank you,” Fallon said at the outset in an all-leather ensemble with a black Elvis wig atop his blonde Trump hair.

“It’s great being here in Memphis,” Fallon continued. “And I gotta tell you, a lot of people have been saying I look like Elvis. It’s true. They say I look like Elvis. So I’d like to do a tribute to the great man himself, the King. Hit it, boys.”

To the tune of the famous rock ‘n’ roll ditty, Fallon sang in his Trump voice, “The warden threw a party in the county jail / Everyone in my administration started to wail / Indictments handed down to the whole West Wing / You should’ve heard my lawyer Michael Cohen sing.”

Then he launched into the chorus: “Let’s rock / Everybody let’s rock / Everybody with a White House job / Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock.”

“Robert Mueller said the Russians fixed my votes,” Fallon continued. “Manafort was caught lying under oath / Rick Gates, Sam Patten, Michael Flynn / And don’t forget George Papadopoulos.”

In his final verse, Fallon concluded, “Manafort spoke to Julian Assange / Elvis’ hair was black and mine’s orange / I’m all shook up, the walls are closing in / I’m a hunk of burning love for Vladdy Putin.”

“Thank me very much,” Fallon called out at the end, adding a Trumpian twist to Presley’s iconic catchphrase, “Thank you very much.” Fallon also threw his extra-long red tie into the crowd like Presley once tossed scarves.

In Tupelo, Trump commented, “I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited ’cause I’m not. But other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

On Nov. 16, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Presley, who died of a heart attack in 1977, as well as other recipients, The New York Times reported.