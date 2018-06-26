Jimmy Fallon Tells Melania Trump Her Anti-Bullying Campaign 'Isn't Working' After President's Taunt

Jimmy Fallon thinks President Donald Trump needs to work a little harder to “Be Best.”

The generally genial late night host fired back at the president during his monologue Monday evening, after Trump targeted Fallon on Twitter Sunday night. Trump called the Saturday Night Live alum “whimpering” after Fallon recently expressed regret about an infamously lighthearted interview with the then-presidential candidate in 2016.

“.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat,” Trump wrote on Sunday evening.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

During the monologue, Fallon addressed first lady Melania Trump and her anti-bullying campaign — hinting, as many have done before him, that her husband might be the biggest bully of all.

Sounding somewhat dumbfounded, Fallon told the audience that “As you may have heard last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”

Fallon also used humor to point out how stunned he was that Trump took time out of his day to address him directly.

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,’ ” the host said. “Then I thought, ‘Wait—shouldn’t he have more important things to do?’ ”

The comedian then showed the audience the tweet and added “That’s real. It’s crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players.”

Prior to Monday night’s show, Fallon addressed Trump’s tweet on Twitter — announcing that “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services is a Texas-based nonprofit agency that provides free or low-cost legal aid to immigrants and refugees.

Trump’s tweet to Fallon came shortly after the late night host spoke out about his much-criticized 2016 segment with Trump.

“I did not do it to normalize him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff,” The Tonight Show host, 41, said during an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

“I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off,’ ” he continued, before pointing out his show centers around lighthearted and entertaining interviews — not hard-hitting political content.