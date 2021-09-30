Jimmy Carter's Daughter-in-Law Annette Carter Dies at 68: 'She Loved to Laugh'

"Annette will be remembered by her friends and family for her easy smile, her fun-loving sense of humor, and her caring nature," her son Josh Carter wrote in an obituary

Annette Carter, daughter-in-law of former President Jimmy Carter, has died. She was 68.

Annette died on Sept. 19, her son Josh Carter wrote in an obituary. A representative for the Carter family also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

A service for Annette will be held on Saturday at Maranatha Baptist in Plains, Georgia, which is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's longtime church in their hometown. A cause of death has not been given.

Annette is survived by her two children, Josh and Jeff Carter, and their spouses, Sarah Carter and Anna Carter, as well as her three grandchildren, Charles Carter, Jonathan Carter and Rayna Carter, her son wrote.

According to her obituary, she was preceded in death by her middle child, Jeremy Carter, as well as her two parents, George and Dorothy Davis.

Jimmy Carter and his family Credit: Corbis via Getty

Born in Arlington, Georgia, on Nov. 5, 1952, Annette went on to meet her husband, Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff" Carter — President Carter's third child with wife Rosalynn — during their first day of school at Georgia Southwestern University. (The Carters also share sons William "Jack" Carter and James Earl III "Chip" Carter, as well as daughter Amy Lynn Carter.)

"Jeff saw her across the student center while he was playing spades, and he told his friends to turn around and look at that pretty girl that just walked in," Josh wrote in his mom's obituary. "He told them he was going to marry her, and four years later he did."

Annette and Jeff dated throughout college, going on to get married on April 6, 1975. At the time that they wed, Jeff's dad, now 96, was the governor of Georgia and in the midst of his presidential campaign, for which Annette and Jeff both traveled across the country.

After the 1976 election swept the Carters into the White House, the 24-year-old Annette and Jeff "helped host everybody from Bob Dylan to Pope John Paul II," Josh wrote, adding that some of Annette's "favorite" memories while in Washington, D.C., included meeting the cast of Star Wars after the release of A New Hope and John Travolta after Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Carter Announces at Sunday School that His Grandson Jeremy, 28, Died of Mysterious Illness

According to Annette's obituary, she and her husband moved out of the White House ahead of the end of the Carter administration and decided to raise their family in Georgia.

Josh, their oldest, was born in 1984 before son Jeremy was born in 1987 and son James was later born in 1991.

"Annette was a homemaker, and she was devoted to raising her three boys," Josh wrote. His mom "will be remembered by her friends and family for her easy smile, her fun-loving sense of humor, and her caring nature," he wrote.

"She loved to laugh at a particularly bad white elephant gift or a ridiculous pair of earrings. She always saved stories or comics that she thought would make her sons smile," he added. "Annette was a prolific storyteller and often had her listeners in gales of laughter by the end of one of her tales. She loved her family and her friends with all her heart, and they loved her back with all of theirs."

During her celebration of life on Saturday, the Carter family is asking guests to be vaccinated and masked; the option to attend services virtually will also be made available.