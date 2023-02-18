Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to Begin Receiving Hospice Care

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," The Carter Center announced in a statement on Saturday of former president Jimmy Carter, who chose to end medical treatment and return home for his care

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 18, 2023 03:54 PM
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Former President Jimmy Carter. Photo: John Bazemore, Pool/AP

Jimmy Carter is set to begin receiving hospice care.

The Carter Center announced in a statement on Saturday that the former U.S. president, 98, will be moved to hospice care following "a series of short hospital stays."

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement said. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

President Carter's health news comes about after he set a new record as the longest-living United States president in October.

He's held the title since March 2019, months after the previous titleholder — President George H.W. Bushdied at the age of 94.

jimmy-carter-1
Jimmy Carter. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The Carter Center, founded by President Carter and Rosalynn Carter in 1982, has been aiding in a wide range of humanitarian efforts for 40 years now.

President Carter may have only led the nation for four years, but in the four decades that have followed his White House tenure, he's managed to leverage his place in history to help others both domestically and abroad.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Decades-Long Love Story

President Carter's unusually long post-White House life — 41 years and counting, outlasting Herbert Hoover's next-longest post-presidency timespan by a decade — has allowed him time to author 30 books, the most recent published when he was 93, and get back to the no-frills American lifestyle he and Rosalynn always appreciated.

Until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Carters spent a week each year volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. For many of those years, President Carter also taught Sunday school classes in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, a small rural area with a population in the hundreds.

Related Articles
jimmy-carter-1
Jimmy Carter Sets New Record for Longest-Living President as He Turns 98 Years Old
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Defends Joe Biden Against Ageism, Declaring She Also Isn't Ready to Quit Her Job
Former President Jimmy Carter smiles as his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
On Jimmy Carter's 98th Birthday, His Charity — and Grandson — Honor Former President's Legacy: 'Awe-Inspiring'
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC
Paul Pelosi Makes First Public Appearance Since Hammer Attack at Kennedy Center Honors
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday, Rosalynn Carter: Look Back at Her Life in Photos
In this image from video, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen in a photo as they speak on audio only, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Rosalynn Carter Turns 95! Former First Lady Plans 'Quiet' Birthday Celebration with Family in Georgia
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi. Paul Pelosi, and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world
Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul 'Violently Assaulted' with Hammer in His San Francisco Home Overnight: Reports
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Paul Pelosi attend the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Nancy Pelosi Says She Is 'Heartbroken and Traumatized' After Husband Paul Was Attacked in Their Home
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 9: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 7: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks waves his finger against the New York Knicks on April 7, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA's Dikembe Mutombo Is in 'Great Spirits' While Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor, League Says
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
Former Republican presidential hopeful Pat Robertson gives a thumbs-up as he and his wife, Dee Dee, acknowledge applause at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans
Dede Robertson, Wife of Televangelist Pat Robertson, Dead at 94: 'A Woman of Great Faith'
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report
White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier from Bonnay, France, poses in the State Dining Room of the White House 14 June, 2004, in Washington, DC. Mesnier, 60, announced he will retire from his post at the White House 30 July, 2004, after 25 years of service.
Former First Families Mourn Death of Longtime White House Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier: 'Delightful Man'