Jimmy Carter Is Back to Teaching Sunday School After Hip Replacement Surgery

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia for the first time since breaking his hip last month.

Carter, 94, returned to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains on Sunday to continue his lessons, which he has been giving regularly for years. During so, he told those gathered that he and his wife, Rosalynn, 91, have nursing care at home and are in good hands, according to CBS News.

The former president broke his hip last month when he fell at his Plains home when leaving to go turkey hunting.

He was subsequently hospitalized and had hip replacement surgery, during which Mrs. Carter was also hospitalized for what initially was thought to be a stroke, but turned out to be a less serious health issue.

Due to his extended recovery time, Carter had to miss a month of Sunday school, but his niece, Kim Fuller, taught the class in his absence.

During the service, he thanked those in attendance for their thoughts and prayers during his period of recovery, and then detailed his recent phone call with President Donald Trump, which was focused on addressing economic friction with Japan, according to CBS News.

“He was very gracious,” Mr. Carter said, according to CBS News. “The main purpose of his call was to say very frankly to me on a private line that the Chinese were getting way ahead of the United States in many ways.”

The former and current president have not agreed on many policies over the years of Trump’s presidency. In January, the Carter Center issued a brief statement to rebut the claim Trump made that all the former presidents also endorsed building the wall.

“I have not discussed the border wall with President Trump, and do not support him on the issue,” Carter’s representatives said in a statement at the time.

The oldest living American president, at 94, Carter remains a busy humanitarian, traveler, teacher and volunteer. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his global push for peace.

“I stayed busy every year and I intend to stay busy as long as I’m physically and mentally able,” he told PEOPLE just after his 90th birthday, back in 2014. “I feel a lot younger … I feel maybe 60, 70.”

In 2015, Carter revealed he had melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After several months of treatment, the former president was cancer free.