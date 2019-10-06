Jimmy Carter Gets Stitches Due to a Fall at His Georgia Home Days After His 95th Birthday

Image zoom The organizer/China News Service/Visual China Group/Getty

Jimmy Carter is on the mend.

The former president fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, according to a statement released by The Carter Center.

After the incident, Carter, who turned 95 on Tuesday, “required stitches above his brow.”

“He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee,” the statement said of Carter and his wife of 73 years Rosalynn.

The former first couple are “eager” to take part in the Habitat for Humanity project that begins on Sunday and continues throughout the week.

RELATED: At 94, Jimmy Carter Becomes America’s Oldest Living President — Inside His Still-Active Lifestyle

Statement from The Carter Center on Jimmy Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Awhs6pdbGw — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 6, 2019

Last year, Carter surpassed George H. W. Bush‘s record as the oldest living president, following Bush’s 2018 death at 94 years and 171 days old.

For his 95th birthday, the former commander-in-chief, who has been nicknamed the “active ex-president,” took the day off to relax by celebrating with a “quiet day at home,” according to a spokeswoman.

In May, Carter broke his hip while he was on his way to go turkey hunting and sustained a fall that led to hip surgery, according to his spokeswoman.

The Carters will be in Nashville to volunteer at the 36th Carter Work Project. They will team up with future Habitat homeowners and other volunteers to build 21 new homes in the city’s Park Preserve neighborhood from Monday to the following Friday, Habitat for Humanity spokesman Bryan Thomas told PEOPLE.