Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Urge Americans to 'Wear a Mask to Save Lives' amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In March, the couple asked their supporters to make a donation to groups affected by the pandemic

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, The Carter Center, their Atlanta-based nonprofit, shared a photo of the former president and first lady sporting white face masks printed with the center's logo.

In the caption of the picture, Jimmy, 95, and Rosalynn, 92, had a simple message for the American people: "Please wear a mask to save lives."

The couple — who celebrated 74 years of marriage on Tuesday, making them the longest-married presidential couple — founded their nonprofit in 1982, which is committed to a number of humanitarian causes, including fighting against preventable diseases.

In March, the Carter family made another plea to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

Instead of supporting The Carter Center in the near future, the former president urged supporters to make a donation “to a local group that is reducing the suffering” caused by the global pandemic.

Over the weekend, Joe Biden also encouraged all Americans to wear a mask in public, including President Donald Trump.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the presumptive presidential nominee is seen listening to various constituents in an outdoor area while wearing a protective face mask.

"Wearing a mask and listening to others are two things this president should really learn how to do," Biden, 77, captioned the picture.

President Trump, 74, has spent months resisting public health recommendations to wear a face mask, despite top officials stressing the importance of coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

Although Trump told Fox Business earlier this month that he's "all for masks," noting that he thinks "masks are good," during his visit to South Florida on Friday, which has become a COVID-19 hotspot, he did not wear a face mask, even though local mandates require wearing them in public.

Trump has also boasted that while wearing a face mask, he looks like the gun-wielding cowboy star of The Lone Ranger, who famously wore a mask over his eyes.

"I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. I thought it was okay. It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked okay. It looked like the Lone Ranger," he joked with Fox Business. "I have no problem with that, and if people feel good about it they should do it."

Other Republican leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have since spoken out in support of masks and of not politicizing the health guideline.