Recalling the start of what would become a decades- and globe-spanning volunteer project, former President Jimmy Carter told PEOPLE in October that he and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter weren’t exactly thinking about longevity when they and a few dozen others bussed up to New York City to work on a six-story apartment building in 1984.

The couple had already volunteered with Habitat back in Georgia when, in passing while he was in N.Y.C. to speak at a church, President Carter swung by a Habitat build site there and said, “We need to bring some volunteers in to help.”

The Carter Work Project began.

“We knew that we had undertaken a very enjoyable hobby on the side,” he told PEOPLE. “We stayed busy doing other things” — including Nobel Peace Prize-winning diplomatic work — “but we devoted 36 years to Habitat.”

Pictured: President Carter with Mrs. Carter (center, top) at the 1984 Habitat volunteer project in N.Y.C.