See Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter's Work with Habitat for Humanity Through the Years: Why They've 'Devoted' Decades to Service

Since leaving the White House, the Carters have spent decades volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, helping build or or renovate more than 4,000 homes in the process. "One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for others," President Carter once told PEOPLE.
By Adam Carlson
November 13, 2019 05:15 PM

Recalling the start of what would become a decades- and globe-spanning volunteer project, former President Jimmy Carter told PEOPLE in October that he and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter weren’t exactly thinking about longevity when they and a few dozen others bussed up to New York City to work on a six-story apartment building in 1984.

The couple had already volunteered with Habitat back in Georgia when, in passing while he was in N.Y.C. to speak at a church, President Carter swung by a Habitat build site there and said, “We need to bring some volunteers in to help.”

The Carter Work Project began.

“We knew that we had undertaken a very enjoyable hobby on the side,” he told PEOPLE. “We stayed busy doing other things” — including Nobel Peace Prize-winning diplomatic work — “but we devoted 36 years to Habitat.”

Pictured: President Carter with Mrs. Carter (center, top) at the 1984 Habitat volunteer project in N.Y.C.

President Carter in N.Y.C. in 1985.

President Carter with Mrs. Carter in 1985 in N.Y.C.

President and Mrs. Carter working with Habitat in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1987.

President and Mrs. Carter with Habitat in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1990.

President and Mrs. Carter working with Habitat in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1990.

President Carter (left) in Maragondon, Philippines, in 1999.

President Carter in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, in 2000.

President Carter with Mrs. Carter in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2008.

President Carter with Mrs. Carter in 2010 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

President and Mrs. Carter in Denver in 2013.

Mrs. Carter in Union Beach, New Jersey, in 2013.

President Carter (right) in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2014.

President Carter and Mrs. Carter building with Habitat in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2015.

President Carter with Mrs. Carter building with Habitat in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2016.

President Carter and Mrs. Carter building with Habitat across Canada in 2017.

President Carter and Mrs. Carter (center) with Trisha Yearwood (left) and her husband, Garth Brooks (right), at the Habitat build in Mishawaka, Indiana, in 2018.

President and Mrs. Carter at the 2019 Habitat build in Nashville, Tennessee.

President Carter building a corbel at the Habitat volunteer project in Nashville, Tennesee, in 2019.

President and Mrs. Carter at the Habitat build in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019.

