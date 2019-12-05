Jimmy Carter Returns Home After Most Recent Hospitalization for Urinary Tract Infection

Jimmy Carter is home after his most recent hospitalization.

The 39th president of the United States was admitted to a Georgia hospital over the weekend for a urinary tract infection, but has returned home for continued recovery.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection,” a statement from the Carter Center released on Wednesday read.

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” the statement continued. “He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

An earlier statement from the Carter Center released on Monday announced his admittance into the hospital and said that he was “feeling better” and was looking forward to returning home.

The urinary tract infection marks the latest health difficulty for Carter, who at the age of 95 is the country’s oldest living former commander in chief.

Image zoom Jimmy Carter Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty

RELATED: Jimmy Carter Hospitalized Again: Health Woes Continue with Urinary Tract Infection, Though He’s ‘Feeling Better’

In fact, Carter returned home just last Wednesday from a two-week stay at the hospital for surgery to treat a subdural hematoma from his multiple falls throughout the year — he fell twice in October, earning him stitches, a black eye and a fractured pelvis. He also fell in May of this year and needed surgery to fix a broken hip.

The procedure, which involves draining the blood through a hole in the skull, was deemed a success, and Carter and wife Rosalynn Carter were looking “forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” upon his release from Emory University Hospital.

A longtime close friend of Carter’s told PEOPLE last month after the surgery that the former president was “doing fine.”

“He is doing fine and is probably only uncomfortable with the idea that he had to cancel his Sunday school appearance,” the friend said at the time, referring to Carter’s routine appearances at his hometown church, Maranatha Baptist, in Plains, Georgia.

Image zoom Jimmy Carter Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

RELATED: Jimmy Carter Is Looking Forward to Thanksgiving at Home After Successful Surgery for Bleeding on His Brain

R. Wayne Harpster, who has been friends with Carter since 1979, told PEOPLE last month that “he’s a fighter and a loyal friend.”

“His faith has helped him a lot, his faith in God almighty, and another thing is his determination,” Harpster added. “He always has, since the first time I met him, he wanted to do the best and I think that kind of thing in a person — you will live longer and don’t give up.”

Carter is a fighter, indeed, and survived his most harrowing health scare in 2015 after being diagnosed with cancer, an experience that made him “absolutely, completely at ease with death,” he reportedly said to his church congregation in November.

“I’m going to live again,” he said in reference to his Christian faith.