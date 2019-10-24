Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital Days After Treatment for Fractured Pelvis Due to Fall at Home

Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery at home.

The former president, 95, was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment” on Monday after he fell and fractured his pelvis at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” Carter’s humanitarian non-profit, the Carter Center, said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the center described his injury as “minor” on Monday, and said: “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

Carter, the 39th president, is the oldest living president in American history.

This was the third time he has fallen this year, and the second time this month. Back in May, he fell at his home and had to undergo surgery on his broken hip. Earlier in October, he received 14 stitches on his head and a black eye following another tumble.

None of that stopped Carter from his longstanding commitments to Habitat for Humanity. Just days after his head injury, he was in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife of more than 73 years — 92-year-old Rosalynn Carter— to lead an annual build for Habitat, erecting and fixing up more than 4,000 homes.

“I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” he reportedly told the crowd in Nashville, according to CNN.

In the past, Carter has fought health battles, including a bout of cancer in 2015.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said at the time. “I’ve had a full life, I have thousands of friends … so I was surprisingly at ease, much more so than my wife was.”

Within months, the cancer was gone following successful surgery and innovative immunotherapy treatments. That November, the Carters were back at their annual Habitat build.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” he recently told PEOPLE. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”