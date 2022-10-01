01 of 10 Jimmy Carter's Early Years PhotoQuest/Getty Born on Oct. 1, 1924, in rural Plains, Georgia, to deeply religious Baptist parents, young Jimmy began working at his father's peanut store at age 10. Though the Deep South was racially segregated, he maintained friendships with Black classmates, which he said helped shape his liberal thinking. In 1943, Carter was accepted at the highly competitive Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and studied engineering. An ace student, he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class three years later.

02 of 10 Jimmy Carter's Family Getty That same year he graduated college, Carter married Rosalynn Smith, a childhood pal (after their first date, he'd told his mother, "She's the girl I want to marry.") By 1952 they had three sons, Jack, Chip and Jeff; daughter Amy was born 15 years later.

03 of 10 Jimmy Carter, from Peanuts to Politics Hulton Archive/Getty In the Navy, Carter became a submarine specialist and received assignments all over the country, including Hawaii and Connecticut. But upon his father's death in 1953 he cut short his naval career and took over the family's peanut business. "I had only one life to live, and I wanted to live it as a civilian, with a potentially fuller opportunity for varied public service," Carter wrote in his 2010 memoir, White House Diary. Being an entrepreneur ignited his interest in local politics and, in 1955, Carter won a seat on the local board of education.

04 of 10 Jimmy Carter in the State Senate Getty Forging an identity as a new breed of Southerner who was anti-segregation and pro-civil rights, Carter ran for Georgia State Senator in 1962 and won. He served two terms and gained a reputation for being tough and independent.

05 of 10 Jimmy Carter as Governor Getty After losing in his bid for governor in 1966, the liberal politician adopted a more conservative ideology when he ran again four years later. Once he won the election, however, he returned to his more progressive agenda, which emphasized ecology, efficiency in government and the removal of racial barriers. "The test of a government is not how popular it is with the powerful and privileged few," he said at his 1971 inauguration, "but how honestly and fairly it deals with the many who must depend upon it."

06 of 10 Jimmy Carter Becomes President Getty In 1976, after a tight race against incumbent Gerald R. Ford, Carter was elected the 39th President of the United States. "To be true to ourselves, we must be true to others," he said his inaugural address. During his four years in office, his administration created nearly 8 million jobs, decreased the budget deficit and made major strides in energy efficiency, environmental causes and education. But in his presidency he also battled inflation and record-high interest rates.

07 of 10 Jimmy Carter on Foreign Affairs Corbis/Getty Carter had many successes overseas, including the Panama Canal treaties, the peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II treaty and the establishment of U.S. diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. "We have no desire to be the world's policeman. But America does want to be the world's peacemaker," he said in a State of the Union address in 1979.

08 of 10 Jimmy Carter's Diplomatic Work Former President Jimmy Carter in 2019. The organizer/China News Service/Visual China Group/Getty After losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan in 1980 (admitting on Larry King Live he felt "a sense of relief" to be free of presidential duties), Carter devoted much of his attention to diplomacy and advocacy overseas in controversial places like Haiti and North Korea.

09 of 10 Jimmy Carter Earns the Nobel Peace Prize Pool Photo/Getty In acknowledgment of his contributions to furthering human rights and democracy around the world, the ex-Commander in Chief was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002. "The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices," he said while accepting the award. "God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to work together for peace … and we must."