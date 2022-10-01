Jimmy Carter: His Life in Pictures

The liberal Southerner went from peanut farmer to U.S. President, then continued serving his country as a diplomat well into his 90s

By Nancy Mattia
Published on October 1, 2022 08:00 AM
01 of 10

Jimmy Carter's Early Years

Jimmy Carter
PhotoQuest/Getty

Born on Oct. 1, 1924, in rural Plains, Georgia, to deeply religious Baptist parents, young Jimmy began working at his father's peanut store at age 10. Though the Deep South was racially segregated, he maintained friendships with Black classmates, which he said helped shape his liberal thinking.

In 1943, Carter was accepted at the highly competitive Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and studied engineering. An ace student, he graduated in the top 10 percent of his class three years later.

02 of 10

Jimmy Carter's Family

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn with three children, Chip, Jack and Jeff.
Getty

That same year he graduated college, Carter married Rosalynn Smith, a childhood pal (after their first date, he'd told his mother, "She's the girl I want to marry.") By 1952 they had three sons, Jack, Chip and Jeff; daughter Amy was born 15 years later.

03 of 10

Jimmy Carter, from Peanuts to Politics

Jimmy Carter
Hulton Archive/Getty

In the Navy, Carter became a submarine specialist and received assignments all over the country, including Hawaii and Connecticut. But upon his father's death in 1953 he cut short his naval career and took over the family's peanut business. "I had only one life to live, and I wanted to live it as a civilian, with a potentially fuller opportunity for varied public service," Carter wrote in his 2010 memoir, White House Diary. Being an entrepreneur ignited his interest in local politics and, in 1955, Carter won a seat on the local board of education.

04 of 10

Jimmy Carter in the State Senate

Jimmy Carter
Getty

Forging an identity as a new breed of Southerner who was anti-segregation and pro-civil rights, Carter ran for Georgia State Senator in 1962 and won. He served two terms and gained a reputation for being tough and independent.

05 of 10

Jimmy Carter as Governor

Jimmy Carter
Getty

After losing in his bid for governor in 1966, the liberal politician adopted a more conservative ideology when he ran again four years later. Once he won the election, however, he returned to his more progressive agenda, which emphasized ecology, efficiency in government and the removal of racial barriers. "The test of a government is not how popular it is with the powerful and privileged few," he said at his 1971 inauguration, "but how honestly and fairly it deals with the many who must depend upon it."

06 of 10

Jimmy Carter Becomes President

Jimmy Carter
Getty

In 1976, after a tight race against incumbent Gerald R. Ford, Carter was elected the 39th President of the United States. "To be true to ourselves, we must be true to others," he said his inaugural address. During his four years in office, his administration created nearly 8 million jobs, decreased the budget deficit and made major strides in energy efficiency, environmental causes and education. But in his presidency he also battled inflation and record-high interest rates.

07 of 10

Jimmy Carter on Foreign Affairs

Jimmy Carter
Corbis/Getty

Carter had many successes overseas, including the Panama Canal treaties, the peace accords between Egypt and Israel, the SALT II treaty and the establishment of U.S. diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. "We have no desire to be the world's policeman. But America does want to be the world's peacemaker," he said in a State of the Union address in 1979.

08 of 10

Jimmy Carter's Diplomatic Work

immy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter in 2019. The organizer/China News Service/Visual China Group/Getty

After losing his re-election bid to Ronald Reagan in 1980 (admitting on Larry King Live he felt "a sense of relief" to be free of presidential duties), Carter devoted much of his attention to diplomacy and advocacy overseas in controversial places like Haiti and North Korea.

09 of 10

Jimmy Carter Earns the Nobel Peace Prize

Jimmy Carter
Pool Photo/Getty

In acknowledgment of his contributions to furthering human rights and democracy around the world, the ex-Commander in Chief was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002. "The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices," he said while accepting the award. "God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to work together for peace … and we must."

10 of 10

Jimmy Carter's Later Years

Jimmy Carter
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty

A prolific author with dozens of books to his credit, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, have traveled around the globe building houses and fighting river blindness in developing countries like Nepal and South Sudan with his Carter Center, which focuses on issues close to the former President's heart: establishing health and agricultural programs in poor nations, and helping to prevent and resolve conflicts and monitor elections.

Carter remains active in his community, recently teaching Sunday school and even volunteering with Habitat for Humanity shortly after he turned 95.

The former President suffered three falls throughout 2019, and shortly after the last, which resulted in a pelvis fracture, he was hospitalized again for bleeding on the brain. He recovered, however, and at 98 years old is the longest-living former POTUS in history, and the first to make it to 95.

Related Articles
Rosalynn Carter chairs a meeting in Chicago, IL. for the President's Commission on Mental Health. circa 04/20/1977. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Happy Birthday, Rosalynn Carter: Look Back at Her Life in Photos
Eleanor Roosevelt's portrait unveiling in 1966
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
jimmy-carter-1.jpg
Jimmy Carter Turns 97 with Quiet Day at Home
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and More Send Birthday Wishes to Jimmy Carter: 'A Beacon of Light'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
nikki-haley.jpg
Nikki Haley Teases 2024 Presidential Run in Iowa, Says She'll Do It 'If There's a Place for Me'
jimmy-carter-1
Jimmy Carter Warns Democracy Remains at Risk One Year After Capitol Riots: 'The Brink of a Widening Abyss'
Lauren Boebert; Adam Kinzinger
Adam Kinzinger, a Practicing Christian, Fires Back at Lauren Boebert's Church and State Remarks
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Spend a 'Quiet Day' at Home for Thanksgiving
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: 15 Heartwarming Moments from Their Decades-Long Love Story
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Primary, Defeating 5 Fellow Republicans