Image zoom From left: Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter in 2008

Former President Jimmy Carter left the hospital Thursday morning a few days after he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, and had to undergo surgery on his broken hip.

Carter, 94, “will continue to recuperate at home,” a spokeswoman said Thursday. He will also receive physical therapy but has no plans to miss his regular Sunday school class at the local Maranatha Baptist Church.

In his tenth decade, Carter still regularly teaches classes there and is scheduled to do so throughout the summer, according to the church’s website.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the president’s wife, has been at his side following his fall and surgery. She was hospitalized overnight after she “felt faint,” the Carter spokeswoman said, but left with her husband on Thursday after testing and observation.

“Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days,” their spokeswoman said.

