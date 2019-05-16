"Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days," their spokeswoman said
Former President Jimmy Carter left the hospital Thursday morning a few days after he fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, and had to undergo surgery on his broken hip.
Carter, 94, “will continue to recuperate at home,” a spokeswoman said Thursday. He will also receive physical therapy but has no plans to miss his regular Sunday school class at the local Maranatha Baptist Church.
In his tenth decade, Carter still regularly teaches classes there and is scheduled to do so throughout the summer, according to the church’s website.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the president’s wife, has been at his side following his fall and surgery. She was hospitalized overnight after she “felt faint,” the Carter spokeswoman said, but left with her husband on Thursday after testing and observation.
“Both President and Mrs. Carter extend their thanks to the many people who sent well wishes the past few days,” their spokeswoman said.
Carter — the oldest living American president, at 94 — fell while he was heading out from his home to go turkey hunting, his spokeswoman said earlier this week. He was treated at a nearby hospital in Americus.
In announcing his latest health obstacle, Carter could not resist a light-hearted tone.
“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” his spokeswoman said. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”
Carter has been an avid hunter for years. Most recently he has been hunting with the Jordan family, of Realtree camouflage. Last month Tyler Jordan posted a photo with Carter and a turkey he killed, writing, “94 years old and still bustin’ beaks! An unforgettable morning in the woods with President Carter at Realtree Farms.”
Last week, Jordan shared another photo of Carter in he woods, writing, “39 is back for more 🦃 action.”
The former president, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize decades after he left office, has overcome serious health issues before, such as brain and liver cancer in 2015.
He has not retreated from public life and remains a busy traveler, teacher and volunteer.
“I stayed busy every year and I intend to stay busy as long as I’m physically and mentally able,” he told PEOPLE just after his 90th birthday, in 2014. “I feel a lot younger … I feel maybe 60, 70.”
“He never stops,” close friend and former White House adviser Gerald Rafshoon previously told PEOPLE of Carter. “He was 52 when he became president. He was 56 when he left the presidency, and I remember after the re-election loss he was planning his next stop and he wasn’t going to be inactive.”