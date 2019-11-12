Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, Hospitalized with Bleeding on the Brain

Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after the former president experienced bleeding on his brain as a result of his recent falls.

The Carter Center released a statement on Twitter explaining that Carter, 95, “was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.”

Carter, who is America’s oldest living president, is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Tuesday Morning.

The former president is “resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the statement concluded.

Carter’s hospitalization comes after he was admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment” in October after he fell and fractured his pelvis at his home in Plains Georgia.

He was released on Oct. 24.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” Carter’s humanitarian non-profit said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the center described his injury as “minor” at the time and said: “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

This was the third time he has fallen this year, and the second time in October. Earlier in October, he received 14 stitches on his head and a black eye following another tumble.

Back in May, he fell at his home and had to undergo surgery on his broken hip.

None of that stopped Carter from his long-standing commitments to Habitat for Humanity. Just days after his head injury, he was in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife of more than 73 years — 92-year-old Rosalynn Carter— to lead an annual build for Habitat, erecting and fixing up more than 4,000 homes.

“I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you’ve noticed. But I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” he reportedly told the crowd in Nashville, according to CNN.

In the past, Carter has fought health battles, including a bout of cancer in 2015.