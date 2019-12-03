Image zoom Former President Jimmy Carter Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized again over the weekend, this time for a urinary tract infection, days after he was released from the hospital following surgery to treat bleeding on his brain.

A spokeswoman for the president said Monday that he was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia — a short drive away from his hometown of Plains, where he still lives.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” the spokeswoman added, saying that The Carter Center, the president’s humanitarian organization with wife Rosalynn Carter, would continue to release updates on his health.

President Carter, the nation’s oldest living ex-president at 95, had just returned home on Wednesday of last week after being hospitalized about two weeks earlier in order to undergo surgery to treat a subdural hematoma from his repeated falls this year.

He was released following his recovery from the surgery — which was meant to relieve pressure on his brain — and was set to spend Thanksgiving at home with Mrs. Carter.

On Nov. 11, The Carter Center announced that he had been hospitalized in Atlanta in preparation for surgery the next day due to bleeding between his skull and his brain caused by a series of falls.

The next morning, the center said he was recovering after the procedure and that there had been no complications

After the procedure, a longtime close friend told PEOPLE that President Carter was “doing fine.”

Carter fell twice in October: once requiring stitches (and receiving a black eye) and another time fracturing his pelvis in what his office said at the time was a “minor injury.” He also fell earlier this year, in May, and needed surgery to fix a broken hip.

He also survived a bout with cancer in 2015, though he said he had been “completely at ease” with dying when he found out about the diagnosis.