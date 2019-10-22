Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, Hospitalized After Fall in Georgia Home

Image zoom Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty

Jimmy Carter is recovering in the hospital after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The former president, 95, has been admitted to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment,” according to a spokesperson for the Carter Center — who tweeted the news out early Tuesday morning.

His injury was described in the statement as “minor.”

Said the spokesperson: “He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.”

Carter, the 39th president, is the oldest living president in American history.

This is the third time he has fallen this year, and the second time this month. Back in May, he fell at his home and had to undergo surgery on his broken hip. Earlier in October, he received 14 stitches on his head and a nasty black eye after another tumble.

None of that stopped Carter from his longstanding commitments to Habitat for Humanity. Just days after his injury, he was in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife of more than 73 years — 92-year-old Rosalynn Carter — to lead an annual build for Habitat, erecting and fixing up more than 4,000 homes.

His resilience perhaps comes because Carter has faced down health troubles in the past. In 2015 he was diagnosed with cancer.

“I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease,” Carter said at the time. “I’ve had a full life, I have thousands of friends … so I was surprisingly at ease, much more so than my wife was.”

Within months, the cancer was gone following successful surgery and innovative immunotherapeutic treatments. That November, the Carters were back at their annual Habitat build.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” he told PEOPLE this month. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”