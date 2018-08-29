Jimmy Carter Says Donald Trump Made a 'Very Serious Mistake' Regarding John McCain's Death

Former President Jimmy Carter is calling out Donald Trump for his reaction to the death of Sen. John McCain.

In a new interview with Fox Business Network‘s Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Carter says, “I thought that President Trump made a mistake at first by not recognizing John McCain’s unquestioned commitment to our country in the Navy and as a prisoner of war and also in his service in Congress.”

Carter, who, like McCain, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, added that Trump’s “early mistakes” in the matter have since been “adequately corrected.”

“I think both his (Trump’s) critics and also his supporters made it plain to him that he had made a mistake when the flag was up and down and so forth,” Carter said. “But I think that his last statement that I read yesterday has basically corrected that and now the flag will be lowered in honor of John McCain’s service to our country until the appropriate time. So, I think the early mistakes that had been made have been adequately corrected.”

McCain died at 81 on Saturday after discontinuing treatment for brain cancer. Trump, 72, reacted to the news that night in a two-sentence tweet and also lowered White House flags to half-staff to honor the late senator.

But then — in what was widely considered a snub from the president — the The White House‘s flags returned to full-staff on Monday, just two days after McCain’s death.

Later on Monday, Trump released a full statement on announcing that the White House flag would return to half-staff and that Vice President Mike Pence will represent his administration at McCain’s funeral services.

Carter, 93, acknowledged Trump’s turnaround in another interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, saying, “I think it was a very serious mistake Trump made, and his friends and opponents corrected him, I think, quite adequately.”

The nation’s 39th president has until recently been less vocal than other former commanders in chief about the goings-on in the White House.

But in recent interviews, Carter has criticized the president and accused him of being dishonest.

Carter told CBS News on Tuesday, “I think it’s well-known that the incumbent president is very careless with the truth.

“I think I went through my campaign and my presidency without ever lying to the people or making a deliberately false statement, and I think that would be a very worthwhile thing to reinsert into politics these days,” he added.

And in an interview with The Washington Post published on Aug. 17, Carter seared Trump’s policies and character.

“I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal,” the former president said before his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 91, jumped in. “The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything,” she added.

Carter told CBS News that in spite of his criticisms, he still wants Trump to succeed.

“I’m not here to criticize the incumbent president, just wish him well and I pray for him,” he said.