Jimmy Carter Blasts Donald Trump — Again: He Is 'Very Careless with the Truth’

Former President Jimmy Carter is doubling down on his recent comments labelling Donald Trump dishonest.

In a new interview with CBS News, Carter accused the president of being “careless with the truth.”

“I think it’s well-known that the incumbent president is very careless with the truth,” Carter said, adding: “I think I went through my campaign and my presidency without ever lying to the people or making a deliberately false statement, and I think that would be a very worthwhile thing to reinsert into politics these days.”

The nation’s 39th president, 93, has until recently been less vocal than other former commanders in chief about the goings-on in the White House.

But in an interview with The Washington Post published Aug. 17, Carter seared Trump’s policies and character.

“I think he’s a disaster … In human rights and in treating people equal,” the former president said before his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 91, jumped in. “The worst is that he is not telling the truth, and that just hurts everything,” she added.

Carter’s comments came as the president faced fresh calls for his impeachment following the recent guilty plea of his former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen and the conviction of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Carter told the Post he prizes honesty in part because when he attended the U.S. Naval Academy, students were expelled for telling even the smallest lie. And in Carter’s eyes, Trump’s relationship with the truth does not hold up. “I think there’s been an attitude of ignorance toward the truth by President Trump,” Carter said.

Carter has questioned Trump’s values before but never in such explicit terms. During a Late Show appearance in March, when host Stephen Colbert asked if “America [wants] kind of a jerk as president?” Carter quipped back, “Apparently, from this recent election year. I never knew it before.”

And when Colbert picked the former Democratic president’s brain about the one quality every president should have, Carter took a jab at Trump’s trustworthiness. “I used to think it was to tell the truth, but I’ve changed my mind lately,” he said.

“If President Trump is successful in getting a peace treaty that’s acceptable to both sides with North Korea, I think he certainly ought to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Carter told Politico in May.

Carter told CBS News that in spite of his criticisms, he still wants Trump to succeed.

“I’m not here to criticize the incumbent president, just wish him well and I pray for him,” he said.