Jimmy Carter Broke His Hip in a Fall at Home but Is 'Recovering Comfortably' After Surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter is “recovering comfortably” after a successful surgery to fix a broken hip that he sustained in a fall at his home on Monday morning, a spokeswoman announced later that day.

Carter — the oldest living American president, at 94 — fell while he was heading out from his home in Plains, Georgia, to go turkey hunting, according to his spokeswoman.

He was treated at a nearby hospital in Americus and his surgery was successful, the spokeswoman said. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 73 years, is at his side.

In announcing his latest health obstacle, Carter could not resist a light-hearted tone.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” his spokeswoman said. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”

Carter has been an avid hunter for years. Most recently he has been hunting with the Jordan family, of Realtree camouflage. Last month Tyler Jordan posted a photo with Carter and a turkey he killed, writing, “94 years old and still bustin’ beaks! An unforgettable morning in the woods with President Carter at Realtree Farms.”

Last week, Jordan shared another photo of Carter in he woods, writing, “39 is back for more 🦃 action.”

The former president, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize decades after he left office, has overcome serious health issues before, such as brain and liver cancer in 2015.

At the time Carter said his message was “one of hope and acceptance. Hope for the best, accept what comes,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I think I have been as blessed as any human being in the world,” he said.