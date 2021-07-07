Jimmy Carter and Wife Rosalynn Celebrate 75 Years of Marriage: 'A Bond That Cannot be Broken'

Left: former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in 2015

As part of their decades-long love story, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Thursday, reaching an historic milestone as the longest-married presidential couple in history.

In a tweet published Wednesday, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library shared a vintage photo of the two, along with the caption: "#75YearsAgo today these two kids tied the knot and forged a bond that cannot be broken. They are now also the longest married presidential couple! #HappyAnniversay President and Mrs. Carter!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The library also shared an interview of the two from 2019, when Rosalynn recounted how the two met.

"Jimmy's sister Ruth was my best friend," Mrs. Carter, now 93, said. "We spent a lot of time in that house. He was never there. I always said I fell in love with a photograph on the wall in her bedroom."

The former president, now 96, elaborated, saying he picked his future wife up for their first date in front of a Methodist church.

"The next morning, after our first date, my mother asked me some questions ... and I told her that Rosalynn was the one I wanted to marry," Mr. Carter said.

The couple touched on the secrets to their happy relationship in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America earlier this week.

"We've survived this long together because first of all, we give each other plenty of space to do our own thing," said President Carter.

Mrs. Carter added, "We're always looking to do things or find things we can do together, like fly fishing and bird watching and just going out to the pond, catch a fish."

The couple has also made a habit of reading the Bible together every night for the last 60 years — even when they're apart from one another.

"When I'm overseas and Rose is at home, we know we're reading the same biblical text, and even though we're separated physically, it makes us think about the same scripture and admonition from God, direction from God, before we go to sleep," President Carter said. "So it helps a lot."

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn in 1976 | Credit: Frank Leonardo/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty

The couple also shared with GMA that President Carter gifted his wife a diamond necklace last month with a "75" design on it, and that she hasn't taken it off since receiving it.

Back in May, the couple's grandson Jason Carter told PEOPLE that his grandparents are planning a "big party ... with a lot of their friends from over the years" in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, this month to celebrate their milestone anniversary.