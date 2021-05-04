The Bidens stopped by to see the Carters last Thursday, when they traveled to Georgia for a rally

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Share Photo of Biden Visit at Their Home

From left: Jill Biden, Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter and Joe Biden during a Thursday visit at the Carters' home in Plains, Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Monday shared more details of their recent visit with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tweeting a photo from the meeting.

In the image, posted by The Carter Center, Dr. Biden can be seen holding President Carter's hand, while President Biden kneels with his arm next to Mrs. Carter.

"We're pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!" the caption reads. "Thank you President and Mrs. Biden!"

As social media users were quick to notice, the Carters appeared diminutive in the photo compared to the looming Bidens — but it was likely the result of an optical illusion created when using a wide-angle lens.

The Bidens visited the Carters on Thursday, when they flew to Georgia for a rally in Atlanta, where the president marked his first 100 days in office.

According to reporters traveling with the president, the Bidens visited with the Carters for about an hour inside their home.

When the first couple left, Mrs. Carter was seen walking them to the door of the Carters' home.

President Carter, 96, is the oldest living former commander-in-chief and has remained in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, with Mrs. Carter, 93, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was great to see President Carter," President Biden, 78, said after the meeting. "He reminded me that I was the first person to endorse him outside of Georgia. And we sat and talked about the old days."

The president added that despite recent health challenges — including several falls and a 2019 surgery for bleeding in the brain — his Democratic predecessor seemed to be in good spirits.

"His health has gotten better," Biden said, adding, "It's amazing. He keeps bouncing back."

Biden said that he and the former president "talked a little bit about cancer research and a few other things" and that it was "just great to see him."

The Carters endorsed then-candidate Biden during last year's presidential campaign, appearing by voiceover in a video at the Democratic National Convention.

Though the former first couple have rarely been seen in public during the pandemic, and did not attend Biden's inauguration (opting instead to send well wishes), they did return to the pews of Maranatha Baptist Church in late February.

Maranatha's pastor, Tony Lowden, acknowledged the couple — who have both been vaccinated — during that worship service.

"One good announcement I've been asked to make is that for the last two Sundays, last Sunday and this Sunday: Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter have been back in service and so let's welcome them back," Lowden said as the congregation greeted the couple with a round of applause.

They celebrated 74 years of marriage in 2020, making them the longest-married presidential couple.