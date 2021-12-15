Jim Bob Duggar Loses State Senate Primary Days After Eldest Son Josh Is Found Guilty in Child Porn Trial

Jim Bob Duggar — patriarch of reality TV's Duggar family — has lost a primary race in his campaign for state senate, days after his eldest son Josh was found guilty by the jury in his child sexual abuse material case.

"I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7," Jim Bob, 56, wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday, adding his congratulations for the top two Republican candidates in the race — Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger — who will advance to a run-off election in January.

Poll results show that Duggar won roughly 15% of the vote.

"Whoever wins the Republican primary will have my support and prayer for victory as he faces a Democrat opponent on February 8. Above all, I am thankful to God for His love and kindness toward us, and pray He will cause His face to shine on our state and nation," Jim Bob added in the statement.

The Duggar family patriarch announced that he had officially launched a Republican campaign for Arkansas State Senate District 7 in October, saying in a release posted to Facebook that he planned to run a "pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life" campaign.

"I'm running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs," Jim Bob said in the release. "The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before."

As noted in the release, Jim Bob previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years, from 1999 to 2002.

The Duggar family visits "Extra" at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City. Duggar family | Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

Jim Bob, wife Michelle, 54, and their 19 kids were the stars of two wildly popular reality shows about their deeply conservative Christian family on TLC.

The once tight-knit family has been fractured, however, amid the controversy brought on by oldest son Josh Duggar's arrest in April on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob and Michelle recently broke their silence after their 33-year-old son was found guilty last week.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]," the couple said in a statement posted to their family website.