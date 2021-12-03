Joe Biden Celebrates Lighting of National Christmas Tree: 'A Bright Beacon of Hope'

US President Joe Biden speaks as he and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House, on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden speaks as he and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House, on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A nearly 100-year-old tradition continued Thursday, with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden celebrating the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse.

"You know, for the evergreen tree — it reminds us that even in the coldest, darkest days of winter that life and abundance will return," President Biden, 79, said in remarks delivered at the ceremony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He continued: "It's a bright beacon of hope that reminds us of the promise we find in scripture of finding light in the darkness, which is also a very American thing to do — perhaps the most American of things: to find light. And it's important to continue traditions like this one to remember that simple truth today."

US President Joe Biden speaks as he and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony held by the National Park Service at the Ellipse near the White House, on December 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) National Christmas Tree | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

The evergreen tree is decorated with red and white lights and ornaments made by 1,300 students around the country. It is surrounded by smaller trees representing every U.S. state and territory and the District of Columbia.

The Bidens were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to usher in the holiday season with their appearances at the 99th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, held on The Ellipse in President's Park, south of the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff wave as they arrive to join President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to participate in the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on The Ellipse, near the White House, Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Washington, DC. The ceremony, introduced by President Calvin Coolidge, traditionally kicks of the Holiday season in the nation's capital. President Biden and Dr. Biden attend National Christmas tree lighting, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 02 Dec 2021 Kamala Harris (left), Doug Emhoff | Credit: Mike Theiler/UPI/Shutterstock

President Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland both spoke at the ceremony, which was hosted by LL Cool J and also featured performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Patti LaBelle and the Howard Gospel Choir. The event will broadcast on CBS Dec. 5.

The first National Christmas Tree lighting was held in 1923.

The first and second families have celebrated the holidays in myriad ways lately. Last week, the foursome joined together to help assemble Thanksgiving meal kits at DC Central Kitchen ahead of celebrating the holiday with their own families.

On Wednesday, they all joined again, this time for a menorah lighting ceremony to celebrate Hanukkah at the White House.

The occasion was an historic one, as it marked the first time the holiday has been celebrated at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with the Jewish spouse of a president or vice president (Emhoff is Jewish).

And last week, Dr. Biden received a different tree — the White House Christmas tree, now on display in the Blue Room — continuing a long-held holiday tradition among first ladies.

Asked what she thought of that tree, Dr. Biden told the reporters: "It's beautiful — it's magnificent, actually."

The tree in the White House is decorated with photos of first families who've lived in the White House throughout history. The White House decorations this year all fall under the theme "Gifts from the Heart."