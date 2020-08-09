"I want people to value teachers and know their contributions," Dr. Jill Biden said

Dr. Jill Biden Says She'll Continue to Teach If She Becomes First Lady: 'It's Important'

Dr. Jill Biden plans to continue working as an educator if she becomes the First Lady.

In a new profile for CBS Sunday Morning, the former second lady said that even if her husband Joe Biden wins the presidency in the upcoming election, she wants to continue teaching.

"I hope so. I would love to," the community college teacher said when asked if she would continue teaching as the First Lady. "If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession."

Dr. Biden, who has a doctorate in education, has been a teacher for 36 years and continued teaching while serving as the second lady during Barack Obama's presidency.

“I want to do what I love,” she told PEOPLE in 2009 after beginning her new job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College shortly after moving to Washington D.C. for her husband's new role as Vice President.

“I knew if I let any time-lapse, I would be sucked into Joe’s life. I can have my own job, my own life, but also work on issues,” she said at the time. “I can have it all, really.”

Former Vice President Biden also appeared in the new CBS profile and raved about his wife of 43 years.

"I adore her. I’m gonna sound so stupid, I was saying the other day, when she comes down the steps and I look at her my heart still skips a beat," the presidential hopeful, 77, said.

As Biden gears up to announce his highly anticipated female running mate, he said there's no one he turns to advice more than his wife. "What Jill is best at helping me do is figure out who the people around me would be most compatible with me," he said. "She knows me better than I know me."

"We’ve talked about the different women candidates but it’s gotta be Joe’s decision," Dr. Biden said in her CBS interview. "Who he feels most comfortable with, who shares his values. And that’s what he’s always said that’s what he and Barack had."

Dr. Biden also recently wrote a children’s book about her husband, Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, which documents the former vice president’s childhood.