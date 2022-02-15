The first lady spent part of the holiday taking a group of Washington, D.C., schoolchildren on a tour — and apologizing for being a bit too generous with sweet treats

Jill Biden Welcomes 20 Second-Graders to the White House on Valentine's Day: 'The Littlest Valentines'

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden entertained some very special guests on Valentine's Day, welcoming a group of second-graders from Washington, D.C.'s Aiton Elementary School to the White House.

Twenty second-grade students, their chaperones and the Washington, D.C. 2021 Teacher of the Year Alejandro Diasgranados received a tour of the White House Monday afternoon — including stops in the Diplomatic Reception Room, China Room, Vermeil Room, Library, East Room, Green Room, Red Room and the State Dining Room.

"Sometimes the littlest valentines give the greatest hugs," the first lady captioned a video of the visit, which she shared to Twitter on Tuesday.

Jill Biden First Lady Jill Biden Celebrates Valentine's Day With DC Area School Children | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

While at the White House, the group of kids gave the first lady a heartfelt welcome, cheering "Dr. Biden" and rushing over to surround her in a hug as she greeted them.

According to the White House, the first lady also brought the second-graders outside to see a Valentine's Day installation on the North Lawn.

Biden's "Valentine to the country" consisted of hand-painted wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens' puppy, Commander, and their new tabby cat, Willow, plus a heart-shaped cut-out inscribed with the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 13:13: "Three things will last forever — faith, hope, and love — and the greatest of these is love."

Inside the White House, artwork from D.C. 2021 Teacher of the Year Diasgranados (who works at Aiton Elementary School) was on display along with paper hearts decorated by the students.

Before the kids left, Biden distributed cookies to the group, apologizing to one of the teachers chaperoning the event for giving the children so much sugar, according to reporters with her.

Jill Biden Jill Biden | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Earlier in the week, the first lady shared another message of love from the White House, appearing in an ad that aired during Puppy Bowl XVIII on Sunday.