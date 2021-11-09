Jill Biden Visits Va. Elementary School to Tout Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines: 'I'm a Mom, Too'

"Please make the decision to protect your children with the same vaccine that already saved millions of lives," the first lady encouraged parents in an appearance on Monday

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy arrive at Franklin Sherman Elementary School to visit a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 08, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. Dr. Biden visited the school with Dr. Murthy to help promote COVID-19 vaccinations efforts for kids aged 5-11. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Nearly 70 years after it became the the first school to administer the polio vaccine, Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia, played host to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy as they kicked off the administration's push to encourage pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.

Biden, 70, and Murthy, 44, visited the school one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 through 11.

After touring the school, Biden and Murthy gave remarks in the auditorium, where they were introduced by sixth-grader Everett Munson, who was vaccinated Monday morning and suggested that the newly-vaccinated treat themselves to an ice cream after getting their shot.

Speaking to a group of students and their families, Biden said she was "here to talk to parents."

"I'm a mom, too, and when you became a parent, there's a moment that we all go through—when you look at that baby, with eyes like saucers and the tiniest fingers, and you feel an overwhelming sense of love, deep in your bones — and absolute terror," she said. "Because you know that this fragile life is depending on you."

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks with Director of Health for Fairfax County Gloria Addo Ayensu in the observation room of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Franklin Sherman Elementary School on November 08, 2021 in Mclean, Virginia. Dr. Biden visited the school with Dr. Murthy to help promote COVID-19 vaccinations efforts for kids aged 5-11. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She continued: "Please make the decision to protect your children with the same vaccine that already saved millions of lives. Because nothing is more important than our children's health. It's up to us to keep them safe and with this vaccine, we can."

According to the White House, Franklin Sherman was the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.

Some 260 kids were vaccinated at the site today, according to a White House press pool report.

In recent months, the first lady has made appearances at COVID vaccination sites around the U.S. in a bid to highlight the Biden administration's efforts to get all Americans vaccinated and stop the pandemic that has killed more than 750,000 people in the country.

Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last December, with the latter getting his shot on live TV from Delaware's ChristianaCare Hospital.

In September, the president received his booster shot at the White House.

"We know that to beat this pandemic and to save lives ... we need to get folks vaccinated,"hen said during remarks ahead of his booster shot. "So, please, please do the right thing."