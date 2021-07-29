The first lady's spokesperson said that President Joe Biden will join her at Walter Reed while she undergoes the procedure Thursday

Jill Biden Undergoing Medical Procedure After Stepping on 'An Object on the Beach' in Hawaii

First lady Jill Biden speaks to American service members as she and President Joe Biden visit RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England G7 Biden, Raf Mildenhall, United Kingdom - 09 Jun 2021

First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure at Walter Reed after stepping on an object on the beach last week during a visit to Hawaii, the White House announced on Thursday.

Her husband, President Joe Biden, will join her at the facility while she undergoes the procedure.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her."

The news comes after first lady, 70, underwent another "common medical procedure" in April, the White House said earlier.

At the time, a spokeswoman said in a statement that Dr. Biden "tolerated the procedure well" and was "heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule" but did not provide further details.

The president also accompanied her to that procedure, at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C., the White House said.

In recent weeks, Dr. Biden has been traveling throughout the country — to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — and throughout the world, making a stop in Japan to meet with world leaders and cheer on Olympic athletes competing as part of Team USA.