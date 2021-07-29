Jill Biden Undergoing Medical Procedure After Stepping on 'An Object on the Beach' in Hawaii
The first lady's spokesperson said that President Joe Biden will join her at Walter Reed while she undergoes the procedure Thursday
First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure at Walter Reed after stepping on an object on the beach last week during a visit to Hawaii, the White House announced on Thursday.
Her husband, President Joe Biden, will join her at the facility while she undergoes the procedure.
"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her."
The news comes after first lady, 70, underwent another "common medical procedure" in April, the White House said earlier.
At the time, a spokeswoman said in a statement that Dr. Biden "tolerated the procedure well" and was "heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule" but did not provide further details.
The president also accompanied her to that procedure, at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C., the White House said.
In recent weeks, Dr. Biden has been traveling throughout the country — to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — and throughout the world, making a stop in Japan to meet with world leaders and cheer on Olympic athletes competing as part of Team USA.
Dr. Biden's trip to Tokyo last week marked her first solo outing abroad as first lady. It is unclear where the first lady was when she stepped on the object that necessitated the procedure.