Jill Biden Undergoes Successful Procedure To Remove 'Debris' Lodged in Foot

President Joe Biden flew to Walter Reed aboard Marine One to be by his wife's side during the procedure

Jill Biden underwent a successful medical procedure on Thursday, with the White House announcing that the first lady had "debris" removed from a wound in her foot after stepping on an unknown object on the beach in Hawaii last week.

"The First Lady underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a statement issued Thursday evening. "After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture. The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her husband, President Joe Biden, joined her at the facility while she underwent the procedure and the two headed home together following the successful treatment.

Before boarding Marine One to depart the White House to Walter Reed, the president joked with reporters that he was late for a "very important date."

"I'm going to be late to a very important date. If I miss this — getting out to see my wife — I'm in trouble," Biden, 78, said, according to a pool report.

The White House announced Dr. Biden, 70, would undergo the medical procedure just hours prior, releasing a statement that said she had stepped on the object during her recent trip to Hawaii.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," LaRosa said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her."

Dr. Biden visited Hawaii following her trip to Tokyo, where she met with world leaders and cheered on athletes competing for Team USA in the Olympics.