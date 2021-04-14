A spokeswoman said the first lady "tolerated the procedure well" and was "heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule"

Jill Biden Undergoes 'Common Medical Procedure' with Joe Biden at Her Side Then Returns to White House

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden underwent a "common medical procedure" on Wednesday morning and was set to return to her normal routine, according to the White House.

A spokeswoman said in a statement that Biden, 69, "tolerated the procedure well" and was "heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule" but did not provide further details.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

President Joe Biden accompanied her early Wednesday to the procedure, at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C., the White House said.

They were there for about two hours, according to reporters with them.

Officials announced the procedure late on Tuesday as a change in the president's public schedule. It was not immediately clear if the procedure was planned beforehand.

President Joe Biden accompanies first lady Jill Biden to an appointment for a "common medical procedure" From left, back: President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden head to an appointment for a "common medical procedure" for her at an outpatient center in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. | Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

The first lady is not scheduled to appear publicly on Wednesday and is next traveling to Illinois on Monday, with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. She has made teaching and teachers a key part of her early work in the East Wing, given her own job as an English instructor.

Melania Trump, Dr. Biden's predecessor as first lady, underwent medical procedures while in the White House as well: She was hospitalized in 2018 for treatment for a kidney condition, aides said then.

The Bidens, in their first White House interview, opened up to PEOPLE about the lessons of their longtime marriage.