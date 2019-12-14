Jill Biden Says Donald Trump Is 'Afraid to Run Against' Her Husband Joe Biden

Joe Biden‘s wife Dr. Jill Biden is speaking out against President Donald Trump after his recent acts of “bullying.”

During the former second lady’s appearance on MSNBC’s Up with David Gura Saturday, she spoke out about her and her family’s experience running in the 2020 presidential election, with much of the spotlight on Joe, 77, and his son, Hunter.

“We knew it was going to be tough. Our family knew it was going to be tough, but we could never have imagined that it would turn into Donald Trump asking a foreign government to get involved in our elections,” Dr. Biden, 68, told the outlet.

Hunter’s name has repeatedly come up in the ongoing impeachment investigation over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

“I think Donald Trump has shown us who he is and this has been a real distraction. And I think it just proves he’s afraid to run against my husband, Joe Biden,” she added in her latest interview.

Democrats in the House of Representatives say their investigation so far shows the Trump administration withheld support from Ukraine, including military aid to fight Russia, until they agreed to the investigations. (The president denies wrongdoing.)

However, the allegations against Joe and Hunter haven’t slowed down the former vice president.

“He has a lot of energy. Most of the time I have to say to him in the morning like, ‘Joe, just wait until I have my coffee until you start with this idea or that idea,” Dr. Biden said.

She also discussed Trump’s recent mocking of teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was named TIME‘s Person of the Year, calling his attack a form of “bullying.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

“Look at what the president did this week with that 16-year-old girl, Greta,” Dr. Biden said. “You can’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Trump, 73, who is a noted denier of climate change, tweeted angrily about Thunberg’s TIME honor.

“So ridiculous,” he wrote. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

The 16-year-old Swedish activist quickly responded with a new Twitter bio: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Thunberg responded similarly after Trump’s dig at her in September. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” he tweeted at the time.