Jill Biden to Have 'Small Lesion' Removed from Right Eye in Outpatient Surgical Procedure

Dr. Jill Biden will have surgery on Jan. 11 after physicians found a lesion above her right eye during a routine skin cancer screening

By
Published on January 4, 2023 08:20 PM
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an unveiling ceremony honoring former first lady Jacqueline Kenned
Jill Biden. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month after doctors found a "small lesion" near her right eye.

On Wednesday, the First Lady's Press Secretary Vanessa Valdivia announced the upcoming procedure via Twitter.

Valdivia shared a memo from President Joe Biden's physician, Kevin C. O'Connor, that stated, "During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed."

Dr. Biden, 71, is set to have the operation — also called Mohs surgery — on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Walter Reed National Military Center "to remove and definitively examine the tissue."

O'Connor added that he will share an update following the operation.

"As promised, I will keep your office appraised of any changes in her condition or treatment plan," he concluded.

In August, Dr. Biden experienced a case of "rebound" COVID just three days after she got over the virus and was cleared to leave isolation.

The first lady had received two consecutive negative tests and was permitted to exit isolation. She then traveled to her Delaware beach house to be reunited with the president.

Three days later, Dr. Biden's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, released a statement revealing she is facing a rebound of the virus — an occasional side-effect of being treated with Paxlovid that her husband also experienced in July.

RELATED VIDEO: Jill Biden Kicked Out Priest Ready with Last Rites from Joe's Hospital Room in Long-Ago Health Crisis

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," Donohue stated at the time. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

The first lady who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted like her husband, initially escaped her president's bout with COVID unscathed. It is unclear how she was exposed to the virus in the weeks after his recovery.

Related Articles
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware on October 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday about the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
First Lady Jill Biden Experiences 'Rebound' COVID Just 3 Days After Leaving Isolation
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID for the Second Time in a Month
former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del
Joe Biden Experiences First COVID Symptoms Since Rebound, but Doctor Assures Vitals Remain 'Entirely Normal'
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Return to Public Engagement After COVID Rebound Case: 'I'm Clear!'
Joe Biden
Joe Biden's COVID Symptoms 'Continue to Improve' as His Doctor Says BA.5 Variant Is Likely Cause
former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del
President Biden Is COVID-Free — What's Next for His Recovery as He Exits 'Strict Isolation'
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware on October 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday about the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jill Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19, Rejoins the President in Delaware
Pink lights illuminate the White House in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month
White House Turns Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Isolate in South Carolina
Joe Biden family
Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know
Ashley Biden, daughter of Joe Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden, wife Jill Biden and Hunter Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the presidential election.
All About Joe Biden's 4 Children
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Jennifer Garner's Teenage Daughter Violet Looks All Grown Up at the White House in Rare Appearance
Maintenance workers power wash the exterior of the White House
White House Renovations: Situation Room, South Lawn and More Updates Underway While Bidens Vacation
Joe Biden
President Biden's Physician Provides Health Update After Thursday's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Very Mild Symptoms'
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
Here's Why President Biden Just Said He's Been Affected by Cancer