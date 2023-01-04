Jill Biden to Have 'Small Lesion' Removed from Right Eye in Outpatient Surgical Procedure

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to undergo surgery later this month after doctors found a "small lesion" near her right eye.

On Wednesday, the First Lady's Press Secretary Vanessa Valdivia announced the upcoming procedure via Twitter.

Valdivia shared a memo from President Joe Biden's physician, Kevin C. O'Connor, that stated, "During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First lady's right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed."

Dr. Biden, 71, is set to have the operation — also called Mohs surgery — on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Walter Reed National Military Center "to remove and definitively examine the tissue."

O'Connor added that he will share an update following the operation.

"As promised, I will keep your office appraised of any changes in her condition or treatment plan," he concluded.

In August, Dr. Biden experienced a case of "rebound" COVID just three days after she got over the virus and was cleared to leave isolation.

The first lady had received two consecutive negative tests and was permitted to exit isolation. She then traveled to her Delaware beach house to be reunited with the president.

Three days later, Dr. Biden's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, released a statement revealing she is facing a rebound of the virus — an occasional side-effect of being treated with Paxlovid that her husband also experienced in July.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," Donohue stated at the time. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

The first lady who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted like her husband, initially escaped her president's bout with COVID unscathed. It is unclear how she was exposed to the virus in the weeks after his recovery.