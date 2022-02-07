Jill Biden Tells Education Leaders Her Vision of Free Community College Is Dead: 'Disappointed'

“Joe has also had to make compromises,” the first lady said. “Congress hasn’t passed the Build Back Better agenda — yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package”

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden admitted to disappointment on Monday as she told her community college colleagues in a speech that her signature legislative priority has been cut from her husband's agenda.

Biden, who is a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College, spoke at the annual Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., and told leaders in her field that the administration is no longer pursuing as policy two years of free community college for all eligible students given what officials see as reality with what lawmakers will support.

"Joe has also had to make compromises. Congress hasn't passed the 'Build Back Better' agenda — yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package," Biden, 70, said in her remarks. "We knew this wouldn't be easy. Joe has always said that. Still, like you, I was disappointed. Because — like you — these aren't just bills or budgets to me. We know what they mean for real people. For our students."

Though President Joe Biden scored a legislative victory in passing his bipartisan infrastructure bill, the sweeping social spending plan he has advocated did not have enough support in the Senate to move forward, given Democrats' narrow majority there.

In her speech on Monday, Dr. Biden told the audience she is an "enormous sports fan" but expressed her disapproval for the way politics can be treated like sport in Washington.

"Legislation becomes a football to keep away from the other side, and Americans get lost in the playbook," she said. "Governing isn't a game. There are no teams to root for or against, just people — Americans from all walks of life — who need help and hope."

"Build Back Better isn't just a piece of legislation," she said. "And it's certainly not a football to pass or pivot."

The first lady told the group of community college leaders that she and her husband will continue to fight for the cause, which she believes in and which he campaigned on.

"Governing does have one thing in common with sports: When you get knocked down, you have to get back up. When you lose, you work harder and you come back for more," she said. "There are a lot of reasons that I wanted Joe to run for president — but one of the biggest was because I knew that no one would work harder for my students and yours. I've never believed that more than I do today. Joe doesn't quit. He doesn't give up."

Dr. BIden has long advocated for expanding access to community college.

Democrats are still interested in helping low- and middle-income Americans with the costs of tuition, The New York Times reported in the fall. But a defeat of the proposal that had a major spokeswoman in the first lady is the latest indicator of uncertainty on how a different program could take shape or be implemented.