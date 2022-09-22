Jill Biden Surprises Spelling Bee Winners With Life-Size Versions of Their Winning Words — At the White House

Harini Logan and Zaila Avant-Garde, the 2022 and 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee Champions, received a tour of the White House last week

By
Published on September 22, 2022 04:40 PM
First Lady Jill Biden welcomes the 2021 and 2022 Spelling Bee Champions to the White House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, where the winning words are displayed on the South Lawn.
First Lady Jill Biden welcomes the 2021 and 2022 Spelling Bee Champions to the White House on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, where the winning words are displayed on the South Lawn. Photo: Official White House photo by Erin Scott

First Lady Jill Biden gave the winners of the 2022 and 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee the surprise of a lifetime last week, when she unveiled life-sized cutouts of their winning words on the South Lawn in front of the White House.

Harini Logan and Zaila Avant-Garde, the 2022 and 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee Champions, received a tour of the White House last week. During their visit, Dr. Biden — a longtime fan of the spelling bee and an English teacher of more than 30 years — surprised the two with life-sized cutouts of their winning words: "murraya" and "moorhen."

The White House tells PEOPLE that Dr. Biden met the girls and their families in the Jackie Kennedy Garden, out of view of the South Lawn, before leading them toward the life-sized letters in front of the White House. "Both families joked that this would easily become their holiday card photo this year," the source tells PEOPLE.

Avant-Garde, who hails from Jefferson Parish in Louisiana, won the spelling bee in 2021 at age 14 — making history as the first Black American to hold the title of national spelling bee champion.

Chatting with PEOPLE after her win, she said, "I want to inspire everybody, especially African American girls."

Logan, who is from San Antonio, Texas, won the spelling bee in 2022 at age 14, taking home the title following the first ever lightning-round tie-breaker, during which she correctly spelled 21 words during a 90-second spell-off.

Dr. Biden, a longtime supporter of the competition, paid a visit to the Scripps National Spelling Bee participants last year, telling the young spellers that she understood firsthand the nerves they were likely experiencing.

"In sixth grade I was my school's spelling bee champion," Dr. Biden shared in opening remarks delivered ahead of the competition. "I had a chance to go to the next level, but on the day of the regional competition, I told my mother that I was sick. The truth was that I was too nervous to go, so I have incredible admiration for each and every one of you."

A longtime educator and an instructor at Northern Virginia Community College, Dr. Biden is the first first lady to maintain a full-time job while carrying out her White House duties.

As first lady, she has acted as an advocate for education, visiting schools around the country and speaking about her duel roles.

Speaking to Today recently, the first lady touched on the importance of inspiring future educators.

"What we need to do now is encourage younger people to come into the profession," Dr. Biden said, "and also teachers of color. We need a lot more teachers of color."

Related Articles
jill biden
Jill Biden Shares Her Own Spelling Bee Story With Scripps Competitors: 'I Was Too Nervous To Go'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (12970507ax) Harini Logan, 14, from San Antonio, Texas, gets a kiss from her mom Rampriya Logan on stage as she celebrates winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md Spelling Bee, Oxon Hill, United States - 02 Jun 2022
Harini Logan Wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Following a Spell-Off
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Issa Rae Gushes Over Her Custom Sergio Hudson Dress at the Emmys: 'I Love Him as a Designer'
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Serena Williams Likely Plays Final Match of Legendary Career After Losing at US Open: 'Most Incredible Ride'
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Welcomes 20 Second-Graders to the White House on Valentine's Day: 'The Littlest Valentines'
Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
The White House Easter Egg Roll Returns After COVID Pause with 'EGGucation' Theme
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Spotlights Military Kids' Art in East Wing Exhibit: Students Share Stories Behind Their Pieces
First Lady Jill Biden waves during the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 22, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Biden Joined by Youngest Grandson as She Receives the White House Christmas Tree: 'It's Magnificent'
Zaila Avant-garde
2021 National Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Makes History as First Black American Winner
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. standing with his family after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)
New Jill Biden Biography Reveals a 'Funny' and Fiercely 'Protective' Mother and Wife: She 'Saved Him'
US First lady Jill Biden (L) offers flowers to Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jill Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine and Greets Its First Lady on Mother's Day: 'This War Has to Stop'
Justin Thomas celebrates with girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski and the Wadley Cup after winning the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club (No. 3) on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, IL
Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski