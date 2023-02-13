Jill Biden, a Philadelphia Eagles Superfan, Reps Her Hometown Team with Grandson at Super Bowl LVII

While the first lady and her grandson traveled to Arizona to watch the Eagles and Chiefs play up close, President Joe Biden had to stay home in Washington

By
Published on February 13, 2023 12:22 PM
First Lady Jill Biden watches the Super Bowl with her grandson Hunter Biden on Sunday February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.
First lady Jill Biden watches Super Bowl LVII. Photo: Official White House Photographer/Erin Scott

Jill Biden and her grandson Robert "Hunter" Biden II could be seen cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, rooting for the first lady's hometown team at the State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.

Dr. Biden is a noted fan of the team, calling them "my Eagles" in a 2022 tweet following her visit to a game for the Cancer Moonshot. On Sunday morning, she posted a slo-mo video of her walking to the tune of Philly's "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song and touting a custom Eagles jersey. "We're ready," she captioned it.

The jersey reads "Biden 46," a nod to her husband, Joe Biden, being the 46th U.S. president.

During her visit, the first lady also met with the group of pilots who conducted the flyover before the game, saying of the all-female crew, "What a beautiful celebration to mark 50 years of women in U.S. Navy aviation."

First Lady Jill Biden views a recognition of service members who participated in the pre-game all-women flyover of the State Farm Stadium, Sunday February 12, 2023, at the Super Bowl in Phoenix, AZ.
First lady Jill Biden watches a recognition of service members who participated in the pre-game all-women flyover at Super Bowl LVII. Official White House Photographer/Erin Scott

President Biden himself, meanwhile, stayed back at the White House on Sunday for the championship game.

Speaking to Telemundo last week, the president said he would be "watching from home," and snacking on guacamole and chocolate chip ice cream.

The president and first lady both attended the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, celebrating loudly when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots that year.

FLOTUS Jill Biden, Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Dr. Jill Biden attends a Philadelphia Eagles game on Oct. 16, 2022. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The president rooted for his wife's favored team again, telling reporters during a recent stop in Philadelphia, "I'm Jill Biden's husband, she's a Philly girl so the first thing I'm going to say is Go Eagles, Fly Eagles Fly."

"Now the good news is, I happen to mean it. But even if I didn't, I'd say it. You know why? Otherwise, I'd be sleeping alone," Biden added, per The Hill.

The first lady grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Willow Grove. The president also has ties to eastern Pennsylvania, growing up in Scranton before moving to Wilmington, Delaware.

Related Articles
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
joe biden
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII
Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl l GMA
All-Women Team of Navy Pilots to Make History with Flyover at Super Bowl 2023: 'Humbled and Honored'
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Darryl Webb/AP/Shutterstock (13764049ao) American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16th hole during the third round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Ariz Phoenix Open Golf, Scottsdale, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Brittney Griner Rocks an Eagles Jersey at Super Bowl 2023 in Third Public Appearance Since Return to U.S.
Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: 'Fly Eagles Fly'
Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: Photos
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Mocks the Chiefs Doubters: 'Not One of Y'all Said' They'd Win 2023 Super Bowl
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818.
Rihanna Opens Up About Life as a Mom with Her Baby Son: 'It Just Got Better with Him'