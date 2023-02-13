Jill Biden, a Philadelphia Eagles Superfan, Reps Her Hometown Team with Grandson at Super Bowl LVII

Jill Biden and her grandson Robert "Hunter" Biden II could be seen cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, rooting for the first lady's hometown team at the State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.

Dr. Biden is a noted fan of the team, calling them "my Eagles" in a 2022 tweet following her visit to a game for the Cancer Moonshot. On Sunday morning, she posted a slo-mo video of her walking to the tune of Philly's "Fly, Eagles Fly" fight song and touting a custom Eagles jersey. "We're ready," she captioned it.

The jersey reads "Biden 46," a nod to her husband, Joe Biden, being the 46th U.S. president.

During her visit, the first lady also met with the group of pilots who conducted the flyover before the game, saying of the all-female crew, "What a beautiful celebration to mark 50 years of women in U.S. Navy aviation."

First lady Jill Biden watches a recognition of service members who participated in the pre-game all-women flyover at Super Bowl LVII. Official White House Photographer/Erin Scott

President Biden himself, meanwhile, stayed back at the White House on Sunday for the championship game.

Speaking to Telemundo last week, the president said he would be "watching from home," and snacking on guacamole and chocolate chip ice cream.

The president and first lady both attended the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, celebrating loudly when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots that year.

Dr. Jill Biden attends a Philadelphia Eagles game on Oct. 16, 2022. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

The president rooted for his wife's favored team again, telling reporters during a recent stop in Philadelphia, "I'm Jill Biden's husband, she's a Philly girl so the first thing I'm going to say is Go Eagles, Fly Eagles Fly."

"Now the good news is, I happen to mean it. But even if I didn't, I'd say it. You know why? Otherwise, I'd be sleeping alone," Biden added, per The Hill.

The first lady grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Willow Grove. The president also has ties to eastern Pennsylvania, growing up in Scranton before moving to Wilmington, Delaware.