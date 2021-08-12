Jill Biden Shares the Heartfelt Moment She Told Her Students Her Sister Had Cancer: 'I Needed Their Strength'

Dr. Jill Biden said her students reacted to the news by lining up to give her a hug "one by one"

Dr. Jill Biden is opening up about one of the most memorable moments in her teaching career.

The first lady, 70, who has continued to teach since making the move to the White House with her husband, President Joe Biden, told Good Housekeeping that her students were there for her during an especially difficult time in her personal life: when her sister was undergoing cancer treatment.

"A few years ago, I had to tell my class that I would miss the next session for personal reasons. Now, my students have never suffered from a lack of curiosity. So, they immediately began shouting, 'Dr. B, Dr. B, where're you going?,' " she recalled. "My sister was having the first of her cancer treatments, and she would be in a hospital room for six weeks."

Dr. Biden continued, "I tried to explain with as much composure as I could muster, but the words caught in my throat. I turned to face the whiteboard, hoping to hold back my emotions. When I turned back around, the entire class was standing. They lined up and gave me a hug, one by one."

She added, "Until that moment, I didn't realize how much I was struggling, or how much I needed their strength. I recognized then that this community of students was my family too."

Dr. Biden, who works with community college students, told Good Housekeeping that the most rewarding part of her job is "helping students find their confidence and begin to use their voices, or seeing that spark light up in their eyes the moment a concept falls into place."

Describing her work as "deeply rewarding," she continued, "My students work incredibly hard to make it to class, often between work and raising families. They want to learn.

"They bring diverse perspectives to our studies – of travels and jobs and families and challenges they've had to overcome," she said. "It is such an honor to be the person to walk them through their studies, to give them the key that could unlock something life-changing."

Dr. Biden has worked as an educator for decades, and made history this year as the first first lady to maintain a job while also working in the East Wing. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession," she said last year.

While she took last fall off to join her husband in his presidential campaign, Dr. Biden was back in the classroom in the spring.

"Most people now call me first lady. But to one group of Northern Virginia Community College [students], I am first, foremost and forever their writing professor: Dr. B," she told the crowd during a community college tour in Dixon, Illinois, in April.

Throughout her time as first lady, Dr. Biden has dedicated time and effort to uplifting educators, especially through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, she hosted a virtual event in honor of teachers.