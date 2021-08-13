The first lady wore a walking boot and walked with assistance of a crutch following a foot injury she sustained in Hawaii

Jill Biden Seen Publicly (and Wearing a Walking Boot) For the First Time Since Foot Injury

First Lady Jill Biden on Friday was seen publicly for the first time since undergoing foot surgery, wearing a walking boot while she joined her husband, President Joe Biden, as the couple boarded Marine One en route to Camp David for the weekend.

Wearing a white dress and a sneaker on her right foot, Dr. Biden, 70, donned a medical boot on her left, supporting herself with a crutch under her right arm.

President Biden, 78, could be seen assisting her as she walked ahead of him to board the aircraft.

Jill Biden President Biden (left), First Lady Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty

The outing was the first time Dr. Biden has been seen since she underwent a successful medical procedure late last month, when the White House announced she had "debris" removed from a wound in her foot after stepping on an unknown object on the beach in Hawaii.

"The First Lady underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound," Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesman, said in a statement issued following the procedure. "After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture. The wound is now clean, free of infection and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely."

President Biden joined his wife at the facility while she underwent the procedure and the two headed home together following the successful treatment.

Just hours ahead of the treatment, the White House had announced that Dr. Biden had sustained her injury during an official visit to Hawaii, where she traveled following her trip to Tokyo, where she met with world leaders and cheered on athletes competing for Team USA in the Olympics.

"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," LaRosa said in a statement issued in July. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her."