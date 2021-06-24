"I say to the people of Florida: Whatever help you want, the federal government can provide — we're waiting, just ask us," President Joe Biden said Thursday. "We'll be there"

Jill Biden Says 'Our Hearts Are with all Floridians' After Building Collapse as President Pledges Support

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday sent her condolences to Florida in the wake of the deadly condo building collapse there hours earlier.

"I would like to say how saddened the president and I were to hear about the building in Miami that crumbled," she said during a previously scheduled visit to central Florida to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our hearts are with all Floridians today," she said.

President Joe Biden also addressed the building collapse after a speech touting a new agreement with Senate Republicans on infrastructure spending.

He said that officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on the ground in Surfside, just outside Miami, and he pledged more support from his administration, pending a request from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I say to the people of Florida: Whatever help you want, the federal government can provide - we're waiting, just ask us," he said. "We'll be there."

He said FEMA would help provide housing, food and other support for those displaced or affected by the building collapse.

Surfside condo collapse The aftermath of the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida | Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/Twitter

At least one person was killed and nearly 100 more were missing after the earth-shaking collapse of a wing of the 12-story Champlain Towers around 1:30 a.m.

"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."

"They brought dogs who can sniff for survivors in the rubble," Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer told The Miami Herald. "They aren't turning up very much. No one is celebrating anyone being pulled out."