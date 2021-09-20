A White House Wedding? Jill Biden Says Granddaughter Naomi, Who Just Got Engaged, Hasn't Asked Yet

There hasn't been a wedding in the White House since the Nixon administration. But that could soon change.

Earlier this month, Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden and step-granddaughter of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal.

If the couple is thinking of tying the knot in the historic home at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., they haven't put in an official request.

"We haven't been asked yet," Dr. Biden, 70, told The New York Times in an interview published Sunday when asked about hosting the nuptials at the presidential residence in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden's Grandaughter Naomi Engaged to Peter Neal: 'Forever' Credit: Naomi Biden/Instagram

Naomi, 27, is a graduate of Colombia Law and the eldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden and Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden.

It's safe to say that if she and her fiancé — who reportedly interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and at the White House during Barack Obama's presidency — decide they'd like to hold a wedding at the White House, they won't have trouble reaching their busy grandparents.

"Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them," President Biden told Anderson Cooper in March 2020.

"He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is," Naomi said in an interview with PBS Newshour in 2020. "He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!' "

"We've grown up together," Naomi added of the family. Her grandfather had "made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together ... I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family."

Tricia Nixon and Edward Cox Wedding From left: First Lady Pat Nixon, President Richard Nixon, Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox. | Credit: Bettmann/Getty

There's a long history of White House weddings.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon's daughter, Tricia Nixon, married Edward Finch Cox in an outdoor ceremony at the Rose Garden attended by 400 guests. A reception in the East Room followed.

In 1967, Lynda Johnson, daughter of President Lydon Baines Johnson and his wife Lady Bird Johnson, married Marine Capt. Charles Robb in a ceremony in the East Room.

Tricia Nixon and Edward Cox Wedding Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox's wedding at the White House. | Credit: Bettmann/Getty