"The @WSJ should be embarrassed to print the disgusting and sexist attack on @DrBiden," President-elect Joe Biden's transition team spokesperson tweeted

Dr. Jill Biden Receives Support After WSJ Op-Ed: This 'Would Never Have Been Written About a Man'

Jill Biden has received an overwhelming amount of support online after a Wall Street Journal op-ed was deemed "sexist" for urging the soon-to-be first lady to drop the "Dr." before her name.

The op-ed, written by Joseph Epstein and published on Friday, referred to the former second lady — who has a doctorate in education and has been teaching for 36 years — as "Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo," before sharing "a bit of advice" about her title.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name?" Epstein wrote. "'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.' "

"A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child," Epstein added. "Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc."

The article received significant backlash, with many public figures calling out WSJ and Epstein's "kiddo" comment on Twitter while coming to the defense of Dr. Biden, 69.

"Dr. Biden earned her degrees through hard work and pure grit. She is an inspiration to me, to her students, and to Americans across this country. This story would never have been written about a man," wrote vice president-elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

Rev. Dr. Bernice King, who is the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted, "Dear @DrBiden: My father was a non-medical doctor. And his work benefited humanity greatly. Yours does, too."

King added, "Both non-medical doctors whose work benefits humanity does not = a comparison of experiences, contributions, leadership and influence. Please don’t contrive reasons to be frustrated. There are enough legitimate reasons."

Michael LaRosa, Biden's transition team spokesperson, called out James Taranto, the Editorial Features Editor for the WSJ's op-eds. "@jamestaranto, you and the @WSJ should be embarrassed to print the disgusting and sexist attack on @DrBiden running on the @WSJopinion page," LaRosa wrote. "If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologize to her."

"Sexist and shameful. Be better @wsj," wrote Elizabeth Alexander, Dr. Biden's communications director.

?s=21

Prior to the Nov. 3 president election, Dr. Biden confirmed that she would continue teaching if she and her husband, President-elect Joe Biden, 78, reached the White House.

"I hope so. I would love to," the community college teacher said in a profile for CBS Sunday Morning in August when asked if she would continue teaching as the first lady. "If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach."