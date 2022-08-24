First Lady Jill Biden Experiences 'Rebound' COVID Just 3 Days After Leaving Isolation

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, only three days after she got over the virus and was cleared to leave isolation.

Dr. Biden first came down with COVID on Aug. 16 while she was vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with her husband and their family. She immediately began being isolating there and started a Paxlovid treatment.

By Sunday, the first lady had received two consecutive negative tests and was cleared to exit isolation. She then traveled to her Delaware beach house to be reunited with President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Biden's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, released a statement revealing she is facing a rebound of the virus — an occasional side-effect of being treated with Paxlovid that her husband also experienced last month.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," Donohue stated. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

The first lady, 71, who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted like her husband, initially escaped her president's bout with COVID unscathed. It is unclear how she was exposed to the virus in the weeks after his recovery.