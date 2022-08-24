First Lady Jill Biden Experiences 'Rebound' COVID Just 3 Days After Leaving Isolation

The president, who recently got over a wave of COVID-19 himself, continued to test negative this morning

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 as the associate crime editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 01:31 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware on October 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday about the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, only three days after she got over the virus and was cleared to leave isolation.

Dr. Biden first came down with COVID on Aug. 16 while she was vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, with her husband and their family. She immediately began being isolating there and started a Paxlovid treatment.

By Sunday, the first lady had received two consecutive negative tests and was cleared to exit isolation. She then traveled to her Delaware beach house to be reunited with President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Biden's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, released a statement revealing she is facing a rebound of the virus — an occasional side-effect of being treated with Paxlovid that her husband also experienced last month.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," Donohue stated. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

The first lady, 71, who is double-vaccinated and twice boosted like her husband, initially escaped her president's bout with COVID unscathed. It is unclear how she was exposed to the virus in the weeks after his recovery.

