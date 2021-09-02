The first lady, a longtime educator herself, writes in a new essay that teachers "did the work that needed to be done" throughout the pandemic

Jill Biden Praises Teachers and School Employees in the Age of COVID: 'The Heroes We Needed'

First lady and longtime educator Dr. Jill Biden is praising the efforts of teachers and school employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, paying them tribute in a new essay published in TIME on Thursday.

In the piece, titled "A Tribute to Classroom Heroes," Biden, 70, writes that she has "never been prouder to be a teacher."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When classrooms closed as cases of COVID-19 first spiked last year, Biden writes, those who work in schools felt the impact deeply.

Teachers had to "reimagine" lesson plans while cafeteria workers shifted to making meals for families in need and counselors worked to juggle calls from parents and students alike.

"Educators across the country worked through the anxiety and unknowns, often while struggling to support their own families at home," Biden writes. "As difficult as it has been, I have never been prouder to be a teacher. We put our shoulders back and did the work that needed to be done. We leaned on each other—even from six feet away—and carried the weight of this burden together."

Her essay continues: "America's students and families needed champions like never before, and they found their champions in educators. With all of my heart: Thank you for being the heroes we needed."

Noting that "the pandemic has changed us," Biden writes that the many changes have also led to "an enormous opportunity" to transform modern education — and to inspire the students having doubts amid such a tumultuous time.

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks with students in Becky Taylors classroom as she visits the Christa McAuliffe School in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 17, 2021 Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty

"Educators, always remember that right now, someone out there is a better thinker because of you," Biden writes. "Someone is standing a little taller because you helped her find the confidence she needed. People are kinder because you showed them what that meant. Your strength and resilience, your creativity and kindness, are changing lives and changing the world."

And, she writes, educators have an ally in the White House: her.

Biden, a longtime community college professor who is continuing to teach during her time as first lady, has made education a central focus of her role so far.

Since husband Joe Biden took office in January, she has visited several schools to tout the importance of the role of teachers, urged action to make community college free and in May surprised the 2021 National Teacher of the Year with a bouquet of flowers and an excited "congratulations!"

The first lady earlier told CBS This Morning that spotlighting the profession was one of her goals in the White House.