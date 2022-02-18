Biden taped segments for the upcoming season of Sesame Street, which has welcomed her and other first ladies for decades

Jill Biden Meets the Cast of Six on Broadway and Elmo's Dog 'Tango' on Sesame Street in NYC

If you want to know how to get to Sesame Street — or Broadway — you could ask Jill Biden.

While in New York City this week to tape segments for the upcoming season of the classic kids' show, the first lady and a group of friends caught a performance of Six, a musical about the wives of King Henry VIII told with a pop-music twist, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Queen herself @FLOTUS has officially joined the #Queendom! Consider our heads lost," the production tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Biden — reportedly accompanied by a detail of the Sheep-ret Service agents, according to Muppet Wiki — paid a visit to Sesame Street and visited her buddy Elmo.

"Elmo had such a great time with @FLOTUS and Elmo's puppy Tango today!" the Muppet tweeted Wednesday. "Elmo thinks we should have a doggy play-date with you and Commander someday!"

The first lady replied: "Thank you for welcoming me to the neighborhood, Elmo! Commander and I are ready for a game of fetch on the South Lawn anytime!"

jill biden Credit: Elmo/Twitter

Biden was at the show last July, when she met up with another Muppet friend Rosita, a turquoise cave monster who speaks Spanish and English and whose father served in the military.

Having a servicemember in the family is one thing Biden and Rosita, 5, have in common. They're also both "upstanders."

In July, Rosita told Dr. Biden about her father, Ricardo. "I am so proud that I have a Papi who serves in the military," she said.

President Joe Biden's late son, Beau Biden, joined the military in 2003 as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard and as a major in the Judge Advocate General Corps. In 2008, his unit was deployed in Iraq, and he served in active duty overseas until September 2009.

jill biden Credit: Six on Broadway/Twitter

The White House said Dr. Biden's latest appearance on the show is in connection with Sesame Workshop's social impact and military families initiatives, so she and Rosita might just meet up again.

Since Barbara Bush, every first lady has appeared on Sesame Street with the exception of Melania Trump, according to USA Today.