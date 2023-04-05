Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III's Coronation

The White House said the first lady "looks forward to attending" the historic ceremony on "behalf of the United States"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 01:01 PM
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III’s Coronation
Dr. Jill Biden and King Charles. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty, CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be leading the U.S. delegation attending King Charles' coronation next month.

On Tuesday, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will not be in attendance and that he had informed the king that his wife, 71, will be attending the historical event on behalf of the United States.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people," a readout of the call released by the White House read. "The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States."

The readout also confirmed that the president, 80, hopes to plan another visit to the U.K. at a later date. "The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date," the readout stated.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the president will begin a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland in Belfast on April 11. Charles' coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden will not be attending King Charles' coronation next month. Drew Angerer/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

The news regarding the president's coronation attendance comes after The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that the president was "not expected" to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts and was planning to send a delegation in his place.

Sources told the publication that there "may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation." Another source said his plans were "not locked and loaded" and he was still "technically in play."

Both the president and the first lady visited the U.K. in September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. The Bidens also visited the coffin of the late monarch as it lay in state inside Westminster Hall and attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with other world leaders, dignitaries and royals on the eve of the funeral.

Joe Biden, JILL BIDEN
Joe and Jill Biden. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Before arriving in the U.K., the president and first lady visited the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. to pay tribute to the queen and sign her condolence book. "We mourn for all of you," Biden said at the embassy. "She was a great lady. I'm so delighted I got to meet her."

On Tuesday, the official invitation for the coronation was unveiled, with Buckingham Palace releasing the colorful card which will be issued to 2,000 guests.

The intricate invite, which features a floral border, was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. The hand painted watercolor and gouache illustration will be printed and distributed on recycled card — a likely nod to 74-year-old Charles' interest in sustainability and protecting the environment.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the letter heralds. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

A close look shows two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla's coats of arms. The Queen Consort's crest has been updated to reflect her installment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer, courtiers said.

On the same day, the Prince and Princess of Wales' son Prince George's role in the coronation was also confirmed, along with Camilla's three grandsons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The prince, 9, is set to be a page for the king at the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Both Charles and Camilla, 75, will each be attended by four Pages of Honor during the coronation.

George, who is second-in-line to the throne, and three other boys will be Pages of Honor attending to Charles throughout the coronation service, while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her.

Related Articles
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Involved in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case
Who Is Karen McDougal? All About the Former Playboy Model Tied to Donald Trump's Indictment
Judge Janet Protasiewicz
Why Everyone Is Talking About the Results of This One, Massively Consequential Wisconsin Race
WASHINGTON, D C , UNITED STATES - 2019/06/25: U.S. Representative Jesús García (D-IL, aka Jesús G. "Chuy" García) speaking at a rally against the proposed United StatesMexicoCanada Agreement (USMCA), the proposed successor to NAFTA, at the Capitol. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García Announces Death of His 'Beloved' 28-Year-Old Daughter: 'Completely Heartbroken'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Returns to Mar-a-Lago for Campaign Speech After Pleading Not Guilty Following Indictment
Donald Glover and Malia Obama
Malia Obama to Make Directorial Debut with Donald Glover-Produced Short Film: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Biggest Bombshells from the Donald Trump Indictment, from Hush Money Payments to 'Friends in High Places'
Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
See the Viral Moment as Door Closes in Donald Trump's Face When He Enters Courtroom
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts as Details of Indictment Are Unsealed
Todd Blanche, Donald Trump
All About Todd Blanche, Donald Trump's New Attorney
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Donald Trump Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Criminal Charges Following Historic Indictment
U.S. representative George Santos is mobbed by media as Trump Supporters and protesters begin to arrive outside of New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street awaiting the arrival and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
George Santos, Facing His Own Legal Issues, Spotted Outside N.Y.C. Courthouse Ahead of Trump Arraignment