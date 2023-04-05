Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III’s Coronation

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be leading the U.S. delegation attending King Charles' coronation next month.

On Tuesday, the White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will not be in attendance and that he had informed the king that his wife, 71, will be attending the historical event on behalf of the United States.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people," a readout of the call released by the White House read. "The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States."

The readout also confirmed that the president, 80, hopes to plan another visit to the U.K. at a later date. "The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date," the readout stated.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the president will begin a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland in Belfast on April 11. Charles' coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

The news regarding the president's coronation attendance comes after The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday that the president was "not expected" to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts and was planning to send a delegation in his place.

Sources told the publication that there "may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation." Another source said his plans were "not locked and loaded" and he was still "technically in play."

Both the president and the first lady visited the U.K. in September to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. The Bidens also visited the coffin of the late monarch as it lay in state inside Westminster Hall and attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with other world leaders, dignitaries and royals on the eve of the funeral.

Before arriving in the U.K., the president and first lady visited the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. to pay tribute to the queen and sign her condolence book. "We mourn for all of you," Biden said at the embassy. "She was a great lady. I'm so delighted I got to meet her."

On Tuesday, the official invitation for the coronation was unveiled, with Buckingham Palace releasing the colorful card which will be issued to 2,000 guests.

The intricate invite, which features a floral border, was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. The hand painted watercolor and gouache illustration will be printed and distributed on recycled card — a likely nod to 74-year-old Charles' interest in sustainability and protecting the environment.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the letter heralds. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

A close look shows two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla's coats of arms. The Queen Consort's crest has been updated to reflect her installment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer, courtiers said.

On the same day, the Prince and Princess of Wales' son Prince George's role in the coronation was also confirmed, along with Camilla's three grandsons.

The prince, 9, is set to be a page for the king at the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Both Charles and Camilla, 75, will each be attended by four Pages of Honor during the coronation.

George, who is second-in-line to the throne, and three other boys will be Pages of Honor attending to Charles throughout the coronation service, while Camilla's three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her.