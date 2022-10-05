Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson Toast to Naomi Biden's White House Wedding with Martinis and French Fries

In an interview on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the first lady gushes about the joy of being a grandmother

By People Staff
Published on October 5, 2022 01:58 PM
The Kelly Clarkson show, where Jill Biden came on as a guest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-l9qKzUj5Y
Photo: The Kelly Clarkson show

Dr. Jill Biden took a moment to gush about her grandchildren as she sipped martinis with Kelly Clarkson.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Breakaway" singer reminded the first lady of a conversation they had last year, in which Biden said she looks forward to enjoying a martini and some french fries when the COVID-19 pandemic settles down.

To celebrate the fact that Biden was able to visit the studio as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions, Clarkson's team brought out martinis and french fries to grant the first lady's wish.

"I just like to make people feel comfortable here, so for you, I thought I'd go ahead and bring out some martinis," Clarkson, 40, said.

"Here we are day drinking," Biden added, holding up the glass, before Clarkson cheersed to the upcoming White House wedding for Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, in November.

Biden, 71, responded by sharing how "special" it's been to watch her grandchildren grow older.

"I have four granddaughters, two grandsons, and I think that's one of the most special relationships I have in my life," she said, "to be a nana."

She continued: "And it's just so special to watch [Naomi], to see her really planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own. And she's just so beautiful, so I can't wait till all of you see her as a bride."

Naomi, the daughter of Hunter Biden, is engaged to lawyer Peter Neal, whom she met through a mutual friend in 2018.

In April Naomi announced that her grandparents would be hosting their wedding at the White House. This summer she confirmed the Nov. 19 ceremony would take place on the South Lawn.

Related Articles
Jill Biden in Tokyo
How First Lady Jill Biden Passed the Time While Isolating with COVID-19
Naomi Biden and Peter Neal
Naomi Biden Reveals the Exact Location of Her Upcoming White House Wedding: 'Couldn't Be More Excited'
Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Who Is Naomi Biden's Fiancé? All About Peter Neal
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware on October 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday about the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jill Biden Calls Book Bans Un-American, Talks Possible 2024 Reelection Campaign on 'Today' Show
joe biden
Joe Biden Declares 'the Pandemic Is Over' While Discussing the Nation's Ongoing COVID Struggles
Naomi Biden Will Get Married at the White House This November
Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November
President Joe Biden's Grandaughter Naomi Engaged to Peter Neal: 'Forever'
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Will Have a White House Wedding Celebration: 'Endlessly Grateful'
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
United States Senator from California and Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is seen on the set of "Un Nuevo Dia" at Telemundo Center on November 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida., Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, speaks during an interview at her office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Lujan Grisham is balancing her concern over the catastrophic effects of climate change with the state's extraordinary dependence on oil and gas.
Kamala Harris Will Officiate Wedding of New Mexico's Governor at the Her Naval Observatory Home
Jill Biden REAL SIMPLE
Dr. Jill Biden Opens Up About Managing Her Duties, Suffering from Mom Guilt — and Her Post-It Habit
jill biden and Cresensia garcia
Jill Biden Gives Surprise Call to 102-Year-Old WWII Veteran Who Served in All-Female, All-Black Unit
The State Dining Room during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington
The White House Holiday Display Includes a Tribute to the Biden Grandchildren
joe and jill biden
In First White House Interview, Joe & Jill Biden Talk Marriage, Family, Prayer — and the Challenges Ahead
President And Mrs Biden Return To The White House
A White House Swing Set & Grading Essays in Jackie's Garden: How the Bidens Are Starting to 'Feel at Home'
President Biden and the First Lady called Al Roker while watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Nantucket
President Joe Biden and First Lady Call Into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 'Wish We Were There'
Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Nantucket
President Biden Tells Americans to 'Keep in Our Hearts Those Who Have Been Lost' This Thanksgiving