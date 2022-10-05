Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson Toast to Naomi Biden's White House Wedding with Martinis and French Fries

Dr. Jill Biden took a moment to gush about her grandchildren as she sipped martinis with Kelly Clarkson.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Breakaway" singer reminded the first lady of a conversation they had last year, in which Biden said she looks forward to enjoying a martini and some french fries when the COVID-19 pandemic settles down.

To celebrate the fact that Biden was able to visit the studio as a result of loosened pandemic restrictions, Clarkson's team brought out martinis and french fries to grant the first lady's wish.

"I just like to make people feel comfortable here, so for you, I thought I'd go ahead and bring out some martinis," Clarkson, 40, said.

"Here we are day drinking," Biden added, holding up the glass, before Clarkson cheersed to the upcoming White House wedding for Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, in November.

Biden, 71, responded by sharing how "special" it's been to watch her grandchildren grow older.

"I have four granddaughters, two grandsons, and I think that's one of the most special relationships I have in my life," she said, "to be a nana."

She continued: "And it's just so special to watch [Naomi], to see her really planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own. And she's just so beautiful, so I can't wait till all of you see her as a bride."

Naomi, the daughter of Hunter Biden, is engaged to lawyer Peter Neal, whom she met through a mutual friend in 2018.

In April Naomi announced that her grandparents would be hosting their wedding at the White House. This summer she confirmed the Nov. 19 ceremony would take place on the South Lawn.