Dr. Jill Biden Introduces Nat Geo Docuseries 'America's National Parks,' Narrated by Garth Brooks

Dr. Jill Biden stood atop the Grand Canyon as she announced Nat Geo's forthcoming documentary series, America's National Parks, on Tuesday. Airing over the course of five consecutive nights, the series kicks off a new annual Nat Geo tradition called America's National Parks Week.

"America's national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history, and amazing wildlife," Biden says in a video introducing the nature show. "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are, and where we came from."

Biden's comments are a preview of what America's National Parks will delve into. Though the first lady teamed up with the documentary crew to offer remarks at the beginning of each episode, the series will more prominently feature country music legend Garth Brooks, who serves as both narrator and executive producer.

"With more than 400 national park sites, there are so many unique places in our country that are just waiting to be explored," Biden says.

Each episode will highlight a new national park, eventually exploring the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawai'i Volcanoes.

From Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2, new episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central on National Geographic. Beginning Aug. 31, all five episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+.

A sneak preview of Brooks discussing mountain lions against a majestic Grand Canyon backdrop can be seen below.