Dr. Jill Biden Introduces Nat Geo Docuseries 'America's National Parks,' Narrated by Garth Brooks

The five-part series will highlight some of the United States' most impressive landscapes, with remarks from Dr. Biden about how they play a role in the "American story"

By People Staff
Published on August 9, 2022 12:00 PM
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden introduces the National Geographic Series "America's National Parks" from the Grand Canyon.
Photo: National Geographic/Jessica Perez

Dr. Jill Biden stood atop the Grand Canyon as she announced Nat Geo's forthcoming documentary series, America's National Parks, on Tuesday. Airing over the course of five consecutive nights, the series kicks off a new annual Nat Geo tradition called America's National Parks Week.

"America's national parks are full of unrivaled beauty, geological wonders, cultural history, and amazing wildlife," Biden says in a video introducing the nature show. "Each national park connects people to a piece of the American story — who we are, and where we came from."

Biden's comments are a preview of what America's National Parks will delve into. Though the first lady teamed up with the documentary crew to offer remarks at the beginning of each episode, the series will more prominently feature country music legend Garth Brooks, who serves as both narrator and executive producer.

Country music star Garth Brooks at Croke Park in Dublin to promote his two Irish concerts which will take place next September. Picture date: Monday November 22, 2021.
Garth Brooks. Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty

"With more than 400 national park sites, there are so many unique places in our country that are just waiting to be explored," Biden says.

Each episode will highlight a new national park, eventually exploring the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawai'i Volcanoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

From Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2, new episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central on National Geographic. Beginning Aug. 31, all five episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+.

A sneak preview of Brooks discussing mountain lions against a majestic Grand Canyon backdrop can be seen below.

Related Articles
Obama's New Netflix Series
Barack Obama Reminisces About Visiting Wild Places with His Family and Spooking the Secret Service
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Joel Grey photographed in April 1964
Celebrities Over 90 Years Old, Then & Now
The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals
From Breaking Records to Graduating High School: A Look Back at Olivia Rodrigo's Amazing Year
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'Pivoting' , 'Good Sam' , 'Mr. Mayor' , and 9 CW Shows
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell Hit the Catwalk in London, Plus Matthew Macfadyen, Kristen Stewart & More
Lucy Liu 75 Years Of UNICEF: Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2021
Lucy Liu Celebrates UNICEF in L.A., Plus Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, Nicholas Braun and More
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Adele Stuns in L.A., Plus Michael B. Jordan, Billy Porter & Joshua Jackson and More
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Everything You Need to Know About Biden's Inauguration Today — and How to Watch
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockin around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images) GWEN STEFANI
Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Halle Berry is seen on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)
Halle Berry Waves Hello in L.A., Plus Oscar Isaac, PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd and More