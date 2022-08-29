Behind the Scenes: First Lady Jill Biden Heads to Grand Canyon at Sunrise to Film Scenic Nat Geo Clip

Earlier this month it was revealed that Dr. Jill Biden would play a key role in the new National Geographic docuseries, America's National Parks. The five-part documentary, featuring remarks by the first lady and narrated by country music legend Garth Brooks, premieres Monday night as part of the channel's weeklong tribute to U.S. national parks — and to celebrate, PEOPLE obtained a behind-the-scenes look at Biden's journey through nature to film a segment for the show.

In June the first lady ventured to Yaki Point on the Grand Canyon's South Rim, a colorful viewpoint closed off to private vehicles which allows visitors to fully engage with their surroundings. The documentary team deemed it the ideal place for Biden to record an introduction for the series — standing before a classically serene landscape that would help set the scene for America's National Parks.

Wildstar Films, which produced the series, aimed to chase the morning sun and beat the summer heat for Biden's segment, requiring film crews to set up before dawn and frame the perfect shot. By 7 a.m., the first lady was ready for her closeup — and after the team took a brief moment to admire a momma moose escorting her calf past the set, the cutting-edge cameras rolled.

Yaki Point is home to an abundance of wildlife, including rustling critters and noisy cicadas. Thanks to high-definition microphones, Biden's lines are heard clearly over the sounds of her environment. (Don't worry, though — the docuseries features plenty of that, too!)

When the shoot wrapped and the crew began packing up the set, Biden spent a little time enjoying the peacefulness and unplugging from her busy schedule. A national park ranger led her down the Kaibab Trail Route so she could look out over the Pipe Creek Vista.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Yaki Point at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Cameron Smith, White House Photographer

Each episode of America's National Parks will highlight a different location, eventually exploring the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Big Bend, Badlands and Hawai'i Volcanoes.

From Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2, new episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central on National Geographic. Beginning Aug. 31, all five episodes will be available for streaming on Disney+.

In addition to remarks by Biden at the start of each episode, Nat Geo will stream a PSA throughout the week in which the first lady thanks the military community and reminds service members and their families that they can enter all national parks for free.