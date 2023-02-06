Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage

The first lady's memorable appearance was made in part to honor a song that's become an unofficial anthem for Iranians protesting the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

By
Published on February 6, 2023 10:46 AM
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

First lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night, to publicly recognize "a song that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact."

That song, penned by Iranian singer and songwriter Shervin Hajipour, won an award in a new Grammy category: Best Song for Social Change.

Hajipour's song "Baraye" has become the unofficial protest anthem of Iran, after the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody has sparked international controversy and global calls for change.

Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police in September — allegedly for wearing a hijab too loosely — and later died in police custody, as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield previously explained to PEOPLE.

"She was arrested and taken into police custody for what they call an 'educational and reorientation class,'" Thomas-Greenfield said. "Some hours later, she was transferred to the hospital in a coma and she died two days later."

While Amini's family was told by Iranian police that she had suffered from a heart condition, her family has disputed that assessment, saying she had no heart ailment and that bruises seen on her body indicated she had been tortured.

Iranian women and men have taken to the streets to protest Amini's death in the weeks and months since, facing violence and even death themselves as the eyes of the world have turned to the morality police, which the U.S. State Department has described as an organization that enforces "restrictions on freedom of expression."

A young girl waves the Iranian flag. Iranians of Toulouse organized a protest in Toulouse in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran, following the death of the young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's 'morality police'. Several hundreds of people participated to the protest. Police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, many protest took place in Iran, the NGO Iran Human Rights says that many protesters have been killed. The death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests worldwide. Toulouse. France. December 3rd 2022.
Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty

Songwriter Hajipour was among those arrested (he was accused of spreading anti-government propaganda), as Dr. Biden noted in her speech at the Grammys.

"Shervin was arrested but this song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme—women, life, freedom," she said.

Dr. Biden, who also presented the award for Song of the Year, called Hajipour's song a "powerful and poetic call for freedom and women's rights."

U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Dr. Biden's press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia, said in a statement: "The First Lady was honored to be asked by the Recording Academy to announce the Grammys' first Social Change award to Shervin Hajipour for his song 'Baraye.' As a steadfast champion for women and girls around the world, the First Lady was inspired by his song that served as an anthem for freedom and women's rights."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in October that the U.S. had imposed sanctions both on Iran's morality police and on "senior security officials who have engaged in serious human rights abuses."

"These officials oversee organizations that routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters and members of Iranian civil society, political dissidents, women's rights activists, and members of the Iranian Baha'i community," the Treasury Department said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Tehran-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) estimates that at least 527 protestors have died in Iran since the protests began.

Related Articles
Iran morality police
Iran Says It Hasn't Abolished the Hijab-Enforcing Morality Police — Here's Why Reports Claimed Otherwise
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
Young Iranian Protestor Hanged, Amplifying International Call for Help Preventing Mass Executions
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
U.N. Ambassador Says the Women of Iran 'Need to Hear from the World That We Have Their Backs'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Nazanin Boniadi
Nazanin Boniadi Recalls 'Traumatizing Encounter with the So-Called Morality Police' in Iran at Age 12
Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) ; Members of the Iranian community in Mexico hold banners outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico City, while demonstrating against the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by police on 16 September in Tehran, Iran, "for not wearing the hijab correctly", (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death
Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022.
Iran's Soccer Team Refuses to Sing Their National Anthem at World Cup in Support of Protestors
Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard Mahsa
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Support of Iranian Civil Rights Protesters
Christiane Amanpour
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab
A giant flag of IR Iran on the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
U.S. Soccer Angers Iran After Removing Flag Emblem from Social Media to Support Human Rights Protestors
Iran wear jackets to cover up their country's symbols in protest
Iran's Soccer Team Covers Up Their National Emblem as Mahsa Amini Protests Continue
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Shows Support for Women of Iran With 'Women, Life, Freedom' T-Shirt
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron wave as Biden welcomes Macron to the White House for an official state visit arrival ceremony on December 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden is welcoming Macron for the first official state visit of the Biden administration.
Bidens Will Host Their First State Dinner Thursday, Complete with Lobster and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos