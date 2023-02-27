First Lady Jill Biden Encourages Husband Joe to Run for Another Term in 2024: 'I'm All for It'

Count Dr. Jill Biden among those in favor of a Joe Biden reelection campaign. In fact, she's "all in," the first lady told CNN this week.

Asked on Saturday if her husband might choose not to run for another term, Dr. Biden told CNN, "Not in my book."

"I'm all for it, of course," she added in the interview, which will air in full on Thursday, March 2, as part of the network's primetime special Jill Biden Abroad about her recent trip to Namibia and Kenya.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dr. Biden said, "It's Joe's decision. And we support whatever he wants to do. If he's in, we're there. If he wants to do something else, we're there too."

Those remarks echo other comments made to the Associated Press recently. When asked by the outlet whether there's any reason to believe he wouldn't run, Dr. Biden told the AP: "He says he's not done. He's not finished what he started."

The president himself hasn't yet announced whether he plans to run again, joking in a recent interview with ABC News that he needed "to find out" from his wife whether he would be launching a 2024 campaign.

"All kidding aside ... there's too many things I have to finish in the near-term before I start a campaign," Biden told ABC.

Pressed on when he would announce if he chose to, Biden reiterated: "I've got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign."

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

CNN reported in January that Biden does indeed plan to seek a second term in office, and could announce in the coming weeks.

Last October, NBC News reported that Biden told Rev. Al Sharpton "I'm going to do it again," of running for president. According to NBC News, Sharpton recounted the exchange on a phone call with staffers following the conversation with the president.

Some have been critical of the idea of Biden — who will be nearing 82 years old at the time of the 2024 election — running a second time.

A recent poll found that the vast majority of Americans, across all political parties and age groups, favor a maximum age limit for elected officials. When respondents were asked what the maximum age should be and given a list of options to choose from, 70 years old was the most popular response, receiving 40% of the votes.

Biden was 78 at his inaugural ceremony, making him the oldest person to be sworn in as commander-in-chief in U.S. history.

Donald Trump — who was previously the oldest-ever president to take office at age 70 and has already announced he will run in 2024 — will be 78 during the next election cycle.