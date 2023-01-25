Jill Biden Gets 'Emotional' Giving Inauguration Attire — and History-Making Face Masks — to Smithsonian

Thanks to Joe Biden's pandemic-era inauguration, the popular First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History now includes its first face masks

By Sandra Sobieraj Westfall
Published on January 25, 2023 03:56 PM
First Lady Jill Biden smiles during an event to present her Inauguration Day attire to the Smithsonian's First Ladies collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Presenting the first lady's inauguration attire at the Smithsonian is a tradition dating back to Helen Taft in 1912.
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty

She has at least two years left in the White House, but Dr. Jill Biden was already enshrined in American history on Wednesday when she gave her 2021 inauguration attire to the Smithsonian's popular First Ladies Collection.

The occasion included affectionate tributes to Biden's legacy that momentarily took the first lady's breath away when it was her turn at the microphone inside the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History on Washington's mall.

"You know, this day is so much more emotional than I ever imagined it to be," Biden said, collecting herself to proceed with prepared remarks.

The installation of Biden's teal coat and dress from her husband's Jan. 20, 2021, swearing-in on the Capitol steps — plus her embroidered cocktail dress from that evening's virtual White House celebration, which took the place of traditional inaugural balls — includes the matching face masks Biden wore that day, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still at its height.

"They're just pieces of small cloth," Biden said, "but they represent the enormity of what we all faced at the time — a pandemic that has changed our world forever. ... But these masks also represent the moments of courage and kindness that helped us through the worst of it, the strength and resilience we found to rebuild and move forward."

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave while arriving at the White House during the 59th presidential inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants - a complete reversal from Donald Trump's immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress.
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Opening the brief ceremony, museum director Anthea Hartig recalled President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration and its context — not only the pandemic, but the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol two weeks earlier that led to riot fencing and high-alert security for the Jan. 20 swearing in on the Capitol steps.

"A weary nation needed healing," Hartig said. "The elegance and the understated beauty of Dr. Biden's first-inaugural dresses and coats — and for the first time in our history, coordinating, matching masks — these together captured the uniqueness of that day perfectly."

In a nod to the fact that the inaugural evening wear already in the exhibit from previous first ladies are all floor-length ball gowns, Hartig added:

"Dr. Biden, your grace and your confidence reassured and uplifted us in a way that I think a ballgown probably couldn't have done."

More than a knee-length evening dress, Biden quipped that she hoped to see another newcomer to the collection: "I look forward to adding some men's wear to this gallery in the future as well."

The Smithsonian exhibit announcement describes Biden's daytime ensemble, designed by Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, as "an ocean blue wool tapered tweed dress, hand embellished with pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern, with its matching overcoat accented by a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs."

As for the evening look, by Gabriela Hearst, the museum calls it "an ivory silk wool cady dress and an ivory double-breasted cashmere coat, with embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the U.S. as a symbol of unity."

That floral touch was intentional, said Biden: "My focus on Inauguration Day was being a first lady for all Americans, doing my part to bring our country back together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The first lady credited Hearst for pushing her to take fashion risks. "Time and time again, I think that there's no way I'm going to like her suggestion, but she's right and I love it."

With her voice cracking with emotion and her palms pressed together as if in prayer, Biden closed her remarks: "It's been an honor to serve as your first lady."

Related Articles
US First Lady Jill Biden, from right, US President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, and wife Brigitte Macron at the Grand Staircase of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Biden said he wouldn't apologize for a new climate and tax law that European leaders say unfairly subsidize American companies, threatening to overshadow a visit by his French counterpart Macron. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Joe and Jill Biden Welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and His Wife Brigitte at State Dinner
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
This photograph, taken by Pete Souza on October 31, 2014, shows the South Portico of the White House festively decorated for a Halloween celebration hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for local children and military families. The decorations included large inflatable pumpkins and facades of trees with autumnal leaves.
The Bidens Will Welcome First Responder Kids to the White House for Halloween
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden
Jill Biden Kicks Off Met Gala With Preview of 'In America' Exhibit
joe biden
Joe Biden Declares 'the Pandemic Is Over' While Discussing the Nation's Ongoing COVID Struggles
jill biden
Jill Biden Wears Face Mask Embroidered with Ukraine's National Flower amid Russian Invasion
joe and jill biden
In First White House Interview, Joe & Jill Biden Talk Marriage, Family, Prayer — and the Challenges Ahead
jill biden inauguration outfit
Jill Biden's Inaugural Look Is About 'Trust' and 'Stability,' Designer Says 
Joe Biden, JILL BIDEN
Jill Biden's Inauguration Night Dress Included Subtle Style Nod to All of America
Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. standing with his family after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)
New Jill Biden Biography Reveals a 'Funny' and Fiercely 'Protective' Mother and Wife: She 'Saved Him'
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Primary, Defeating 5 Fellow Republicans
Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden Wears Upcycled, Navy Version of Inauguration Night Dress with Unity Message
Joe Biden and Jill Biden watching fireworks
Emotional & Blissful Moments from Inauguration Day: ‘I Could Feel This Lump in My Throat,’ Jill Biden Says
Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington
Why Vice President Kamala Harris' Royal Purple Inauguration Day Outfit Is Symbolic to Many
US First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 1, 2021.
Jill Biden Clears Up the Debate on Her 'Very Pretty' Black Tights: 'They Weren't Fishnets'
Jill Biden Inauguration Day Gift Ceremony
Jill Biden Chose a Painting by a Civil-War Era Black Artist for Inauguration Day Gift Ceremony