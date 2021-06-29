Philly Sports Fan Jill Biden Teams up with Rival Giants' Coaching Legend to Tackle Kids Cancer

Dr. Jill Biden joined Tom Coughlin and members of the Imagine Dragon to host a trivia contest for children with cancer

Dr. Jill Biden is a Philadelphia sports fan, having grown up in Montgomery County, Pa., rooting for the Phillies and Eagles.

But last Wednesday, she put her allegiances aside to unite with Tom Coughlin, a coaching legend for the Eagles' bitter rival, the New York Giants, to help stage a virtual trivia contest for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The trivia night was hosted by Coughlin's Jay Fund Foundation and the Tyler Robinson Foundation, a charity launched by the Imagine Dragons, whose members, including frontman, Dan Reynolds, also joined the event. Both organizations are named after young people who died of cancer, and both provide support to families of childhood cancer patients.

The first lady kicked off the trivia contest by asking the first question, a topical one in 2021: Which country was the first to host the Olympic games? (Answer: Greece, in 1896.) Then, Biden spoke of the importance of having fun when faced with something scary and difficult.

"When your family is facing cancer, it can feel like there's no time for fun," Biden told the families. "But laughter and joy — these aren't things we can put off in tough times. They're what get us through the tough times. They matter."

Another question, asked by Reynolds: Which song vaulted the Imagine Dragons to prominence?

Answer: "It's Time," which was released in 2012 and reached number 15 on the Billboard hot 100.

Last week's event wasn't the first time Biden, Coughlin and the Imagine Dragons joined forces to combat childhood cancer. In 2018, they teamed with now-President Joe Biden to film a public service announcement about fighting the disease. Joe Biden's son Beau was 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015.

According to the CDC, approximately 15,000 people under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer each year, or about 43 a day.

The Jay Fund is named after Jay McGillis, a former Boston College football player when Coughlin was the coach there, who died of leukemia at age 21. The Imagine Dragons launched the Tyler Robinson Foundation to combat childhood cancer when its namesake died of cancer in 2013 at 17.

The guiding belief of the organizations is that the sacrifices made by families of children with cancer are extraordinary — and often overlooked. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Coughlin, citing the National Children's Cancer Society, said dealing with childhood cancer costs families an average of $833,000, taking into account medical costs and lost wages. "Can you imagine how a regular family can handle that?" he said.

For these families, the COVID pandemic exacerbated an already-difficult situation: The slowdown in the economy resulted in layoffs and furloughs. Families already pressed for time had to help their children with distance learning. Cancer patients often have compromised immune systems, which made going into an office a nonstarter for many parents.